Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    14 Aug 2018, 12:38 IST

The England cricket team has been fairly dominative in this series. After having won the first Test against India, the Englishmen completely ruled the show of the second Test at the iconic Lord's. 

On the back of James Anderson's five-wicket haul in the first innings and Chris Woakes' dramatic century in the first innings, England won the second Test by a hefty margin of an innings and 159 runs.

Now, we head to the picturesque Trent Bridge in Nottingham for the third Test of the long five-match Test series. The Trent Bridge Test (18-22 August) will prove to be a hell of an encounter with England going for a series victory.

ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has published a powerful 13-member squad for the third Test against India. Thus, let us have a look at the predicted playing XI for England for the third Test against India.

England 3rd Test Squad: Joe Root (C), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and James Porter.

Openers: Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

Alastair Cook, the veteran English left-hander, has had a mediocre Test series thus far. England will be hoping for an improved display from the former England captain in the third Test. With a mighty batting line-up, Cook's coming back to the form will only add to the batting depth of the side. Thus, after having stated no reserve opener in their squad, England will move ahead with Cook for the upcoming Test.

Accompanying Cook would be the budding left-handed prodigy, Keaton Jennings. He has been moderately contributive in this series so far. Although the left-hander has failed to capitalize on his starts, he proves to be a grave threat to India when on song.

Thus, the Englishmen are least likely to tinker their opening combination for the third Test.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England first Test preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
England v India 2018, 2nd Test: 3 Indian players suitable...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Second Test : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Changes India should consider for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us