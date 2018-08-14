England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.40K // 14 Aug 2018, 12:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The England cricket team has been fairly dominative in this series. After having won the first Test against India, the Englishmen completely ruled the show of the second Test at the iconic Lord's.

On the back of James Anderson's five-wicket haul in the first innings and Chris Woakes' dramatic century in the first innings, England won the second Test by a hefty margin of an innings and 159 runs.

Now, we head to the picturesque Trent Bridge in Nottingham for the third Test of the long five-match Test series. The Trent Bridge Test (18-22 August) will prove to be a hell of an encounter with England going for a series victory.

ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has published a powerful 13-member squad for the third Test against India. Thus, let us have a look at the predicted playing XI for England for the third Test against India.

England 3rd Test Squad: Joe Root (C), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and James Porter.

Openers: Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings

Alastair Cook, the veteran English left-hander, has had a mediocre Test series thus far. England will be hoping for an improved display from the former England captain in the third Test. With a mighty batting line-up, Cook's coming back to the form will only add to the batting depth of the side. Thus, after having stated no reserve opener in their squad, England will move ahead with Cook for the upcoming Test.

Accompanying Cook would be the budding left-handed prodigy, Keaton Jennings. He has been moderately contributive in this series so far. Although the left-hander has failed to capitalize on his starts, he proves to be a grave threat to India when on song.

Thus, the Englishmen are least likely to tinker their opening combination for the third Test.

