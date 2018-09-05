England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 5th Test

Once again it was England who held their nerves and won the fourth Test by a margin of 60 runs. Moeen Ali was the difference with the ball for England whose nine-wicket haul in the match proved to be a match-winning one for England.

England will now head to the beautiful Kennington Oval for the fifth and the final match of the series. The fifth Test will turn out to be the final appearance for England's legendary batsman Alastair Cook who is set to retire from international cricket.

England has announced a strong 13-member squad for the fifth Test. The Englishmen are expected to make a bit of change to their playing XI for the fifth Test. Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at England's predicted XI for the fifth Test.

England's 5th Test Squad: Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes.

#1 Openers: Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings

For the one last time, Alastair Cook, England's batting great, will field the 22 yards in his long career of over 12,000 Test runs - a number that only few could achieve. Cook has been one of the best openers for England in the scheme of Test cricket. He will hope to end his Test journey on a good note with a fantastic performance in the fifth Test.

The reports have come up stating that Cook might miss his farewell Test because his wife Alice is expecting their third child that may coincide with his farewell game, and push Cook to leave The Oval for the hospital instead.

However, with England having included him in the squad and no further follow-ups to the news, Cook is all set to play his final international game on Friday.

Joining Cook would be the left-handed batsman, Keaton Jennings. The left-hander hasn't been able to put up an impressive show in this series. Precisely, the southpaw has failed to counter the new ball much like every other opener in the series. Nevertheless, with England showing some faith in him and retaining him in the squad, he will look to end the series on a high.

