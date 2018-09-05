Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 5th Test

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
1.17K   //    05 Sep 2018, 20:07 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

Once again it was England who held their nerves and won the fourth Test by a margin of 60 runs. Moeen Ali was the difference with the ball for England whose nine-wicket haul in the match proved to be a match-winning one for England. 

England will now head to the beautiful Kennington Oval for the fifth and the final match of the series. The fifth Test will turn out to be the final appearance for England's legendary batsman Alastair Cook who is set to retire from international cricket.

England has announced a strong 13-member squad for the fifth Test. The Englishmen are expected to make a bit of change to their playing XI for the fifth Test. Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at England's predicted XI for the fifth Test. 

England's 5th Test Squad: Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes.

#1 Openers: Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

For the one last time, Alastair Cook, England's batting great, will field the 22 yards in his long career of over 12,000 Test runs - a number that only few could achieve. Cook has been one of the best openers for England in the scheme of Test cricket. He will hope to end his Test journey on a good note with a fantastic performance in the fifth Test. 

The reports have come up stating that Cook might miss his farewell Test because his wife Alice is expecting their third child that may coincide with his farewell game, and push Cook to leave The Oval for the hospital instead.

However, with England having included him in the squad and no further follow-ups to the news, Cook is all set to play his final international game on Friday. 

Joining Cook would be the left-handed batsman, Keaton Jennings. The left-hander hasn't been able to put up an impressive show in this series. Precisely, the southpaw has failed to counter the new ball much like every other opener in the series. Nevertheless, with England showing some faith in him and retaining him in the squad, he will look to end the series on a high. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
England vs India, 5th Test: Preview, Team News, Probable...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England first Test preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fourth Test: India's Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Modern India-England Combined Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st Test: Preview, Head-to-Head,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us