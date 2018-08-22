Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: India's possible squad for the fourth and fifth Test

Naveen K
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
40.38K   //    22 Aug 2018, 16:01 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

After losing the first two games, India made a stunning come back in the third Test as they beat England by 203 runs to pull one back and make it 2-1 in the five-match series.

The teams will now have an eight-day break before the start of the fourth Test and will look back at the first three games and will make sure that they won't be repeating the same mistakes again and again.

The Indian selectors, when they announced the squad for the series, announced it for the first three games and announced that the squad for the fourth and fifth game will be announced after the completion of the third Test.

Now that the third Test is over, one can expect them to announce the squad anytime soon. There might be a change or two but all eyes will be on the availability of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is fighting against time to be fit for the last two matches.

Let us take a look at how the Indian squad for the last two games could look like for the fourth and fifth Test.

Openers

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

In the first three matches, India used three different opening combinations, Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan in the first Test, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul in the second Test and Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the third. Out of the three, Rahul and Dhawan opening combination looked good as they put on 60 runs in both the innings of the Test.

Both of them looked good in their brief stay at the wicket and failed to cash in on the start they got. Vijay, on the other hand, failed miserably in the series so far which includes a pair at Lord's. It won't be surprising if the selectors decide to show him the axe for the last two matches and reward the performing ones in the domestic circuit with a place in the side.

It will eventually come down to Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw and in all likelihood, the Karnataka batsman will pip the Mumbai teenager for a place in the Test side for the last two matches.

Fast bowlers

The biggest takeaway for the Indian team is the performance of the pacers in the series. Right from the spearhead Ishant Sharma to newbie Jasprit Bumrah, everyone in the fast bowling unit did well in the series so far and will retain their place in the side.

The only name that might be asked to return home is Shardul Thakur as he came in as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. If Bhuvi is passed fit, which looks unlikely, Shardul will be the one who will be facing the axe.

