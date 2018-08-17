England vs India 2018: 4 big expectations that the Indian team has failed to fulfil

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 790 // 17 Aug 2018, 01:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli and co would be looking to turn the tide in the third Tets of the ongoing series

Great things were expected of the Indian team at the beginning of the Test series. With a captain, who continues to reign supreme with his bat and lead by example at the helm, the team looked in good spirits, especially after winning the 3rd Test against South Africa earlier this year.

Unfortunately, two games into the series and India's tour of England is fast approaching the resounding horrors of 2011 and 2014. While a lack of application by the batsmen in the 4th innings cost the first Test, a horrendous show in all departments saw the Indians account a humiliating defeat in the second Test.

Already 0-2 down in the series and its chips fast disintegrating, the Indian team certainly has its back to the walls. However, there lie a few grey areas that continue to haunt the team on each overseas tour. Here are the 4 big expectations that have not been met by the Indians on this tour so far and will be looking to set them right, come the third game.

#4 Slip catching

Slip catching on overseas tours continues to trouble India

The slip catching horrors continue to trouble team India. While the form seems to be decent in the subcontinent, the slip fielders tend to get butter-fingered when they travel overseas. The first game of the Test series saw India grass three catching opportunities in the slip cordon, with Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan letting the team down.

However, to be fair to the Indian team, the English haven't fared any better either in the slips. Many experienced players, including slip specialist Alastair Cook, have been found guilty of giving lives to the Indian batsmen by not holding to their chances.

While it could be understood that extra bounce on the English pitches can be making the life tough for slip fielders, the Indian team would be looking to tie their shoelaces and field better as there would be no room for excuses in the upcoming games.

1 / 4 NEXT