England vs India 2018: Jason Roy in doubt for third ODI

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
524   //    16 Jul 2018, 21:16 IST

CRICKET-ENG-IND-ODI
Jason Roy

England batsman Jason Roy is in doubt for the decider between India and England after injuring his right finger during the second ODI of the ongoing series.

According to BBC, Roy has been given a '30% chance' of clearing fitness tests and being available for participation.

With Alex Hales already injured and Dawid Malan released to play for the England Lions against the India A team in a four-day game, pacer Mark Wood had said that James Vince's inclusion would be a positive addition.

"When you look at Jason Roy the first thing you think is Alex Hales will come in, but he's obviously injured so again it proves the depth that we've got at the top of the order where James Vince, who was brilliant for Hampshire in the domestic competition, he can come in and sort of just fits in the team as another one of the lads.

"It's not like a new player as such, (James) Vincey can hopefully go out and make a hundred."

The 27-year-old Roy, who made his England debut in 2015, sustained an injury to his finger while trying to take the sting out of a Suresh Raina drive during the second ODI against India. The 86-run win of the hosts levelled the series at Lord's, forcing the game into a decider in the third game.

Vince, who was born in Sussex, has played five ODIs for England, the last of which was way back in 2016 against Bangladesh. His last international game was in March this year, in a Test versus New Zealand.

The final game of the ODI series will be played at Headingley on July 17, and will be followed by the Test series.


England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Jason Roy
