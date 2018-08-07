Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to play the second Test

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.12K   //    07 Aug 2018, 10:17 IST

South Africa v India - First Test Day 1 - 2018 Freedom Series
Bumrah's services will be missed at Lord's

After losing the first Test against England at Edgbaston, the Indian team reached London a couple of days before the second Test at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground with one thing in mind, levelling the series.

The Virat Kohli and co. would have expected to have their full-strength squad for selection for the second Test but in all likelihood, not every single player will be available for selection for the Test that gets underway on August 9. According to several reports, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will need more time to regain 100 per cent fitness and is unlikely to feature in the second Test match.

On the last ball of the first T20I against Ireland before the start of India's tour of England, Bumrah tried to catch a ball and ended up injuring his thumb. As a result, he was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against the Poms and was replaced by Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar respectively.

The Gujarat pacer flew back home and underwent a surgery in his thumb and in spite of that, he was named in the Indian squad for the first three Tests against England. The selectors also said that the pacer will be available for selection from the second Test. “Jasprit Bumrah, who has been included in the squad, will be available for selection from the 2nd Test onwards based on his fitness,” the BCCI statement said when the squad was picked.

Unfortunately, Bumrah, who is travelling with the team and bowling in the nets, is yet to recover fully as his thumb will need more time to heal. Bumrah's services will be missed at Lord's as his incoming deliveries could be lethal, especially when he is bowling down the slope.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar not a part of the first three matches and Bumrah yet to recover in time for the series, the onus will be on senior pacer Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami to take up the responsibility and help their team level the series.

Fetching more content...
