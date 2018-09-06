England vs India 2018: KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja in line to play the fifth Test

One last chance for KL Rahul?

Ahead of the start of the fifth Test between India and England, the Indian team has started training hard as they are looking to salvage some pride by winning the last Test of the series and returning home with a 3-2 margin instead of a 4-1 margin.

There were reports that youngster Prithvi Shaw might get his maiden international cap in the Test as he was expected to come in place of struggling opening batsman KL Rahul. But, it looks like that the team management is yet to give up on the right-hander as he, along with Ravi Shastri, kicked off India's net sessions at the Oval yesterday.

Rahul was batting for a long time and followed it up with some slip catching practice where he was seen taking some catches at second slip along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. If these are the early signs, Rahul, in all likelihood, will get the nod ahead of Prithvi for the final Test.

Test debut for Hanauma Vihari?

But, there could be a debutant in the Indian side as Hanuma Vihari, who was included in the squad for the last two games, might get a look in ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the playing XI as the team management might give up on the five-bowler strategy and strengthen their batting department.

Vihari started off the proceedings bowling his off spinners before he was seen batting in the nets along with skipper Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. Vihari was also seen working closely with the batting coach Sanjay Bangar and it all looks like the Andhra batsman will get his international cap in London tomorrow.

Ravindra Jadeja in place of R Ashwin?

R Ashwin could also miss out from the playing XI as he hardly bowled while Ravindra Jadeja was seen bowling for a long time in the nets going into the fifth Test. We will get a clear picture on who could be a part of the playing XI later today as the team will have their final training session ahead of the Test.

The fifth and final Test will be played at the Kia Oval in London and will get underway on September 7.