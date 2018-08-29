Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: One change that India should make in the Fourth Test

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Feature
1.76K   //    29 Aug 2018, 18:44 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
India will be desperate to win the Fourth Test and level the series with England.

India will be going into the Fourth Test with a lot of self-belief. They put on a very impressive performance in the Third Test, where they managed to outplay the hosts in all departments and managed to bring the series to a respectable 2-1 after losing the first two games.

Now the Indian team will be eager to carry on with their new found momentum and level the series, when the two teams take to the field at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for the all-important Fourth Test. Under perfect circumstances, the management would not be eager to tweak with the team that served them so well in Nottingham but they are now facing a selection dilemma.

Earlier this week, reports broke out that off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, was struggling with a groin injury and will be a major doubt for the Fourth Test. While Ashwin is easily India's best spinner in the longest format of the game, the team management will be expected to give him a rest if he is not fully fit.

The Fifth Test is scheduled to be played at The Oval, which is known to be a spinner friendly track and Ashwin is effective to be very effective on those conditions. Thus it would not be worth the risk of playing him in the Fourth Test and further aggravating his injury.

But Team India now faces the mighty task of replacing their deadliest spinner in a Test that they cannot afford to lose. Ashwin will surely be a huge miss but that does not mean that the team cannot win without him.

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day Four
India will have to replace Ashwin in the Fourth Test.

One option for them would be to drop the idea of playing a spinner altogether and play an extra pacer instead, considering the pacer friendly wicket in Southampton. If they do indeed follow this plan then Umesh Yadav will be expected to fill in for Ashwin. Throughout the season he showed the ability to pick up wickets regularly and did pretty well in the First Test before being eventually dropped.

But this would mean that India will be playing without a recognized spinner in the team. As a result, the balance of the team could be ruined.

What Team India should do instead is go with Ravindra Jadeja. Admittedly, he has not been in great form in the past year, but that does not mean that he cannot be an asset to the team when called upon.

In the past, he has shown his ability with both bat and ball. He was the No. 1 ranked Test all-rounder just a year ago and still is the No. 3 ranked bowler in the longest format of the game, four positions higher than Ashwin.

The fact that he has not gotten a chance throughout the series might even be called unfair by some. But now with Ashwin possibly out of the Fourth Test with injury, the team must put their faith in the all-rounder.

This is obviously a change that they are being forced into making, but that does not mean that it weakens the team. Ashwin will be a loss for Team India, but there are very few replacements better than Jadeja at the moment.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Greatest Cricketers of All Time Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
3 things India must do to win the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw - The future star
RELATED STORY
What lies on the other side of 2-1 for India?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: What India should guard against in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 selections that India should...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English players who should be...
RELATED STORY
Here is how the Cricket World Cup Trophy got into shape
RELATED STORY
Probable changes England and India may have to create for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us