Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Report card for the Indian players 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
167   //    12 Sep 2018, 12:43 IST

Kohli
Kohli played some stunning in the series

India's long tour of England ended on a losing note after the team's defeat in the last and the final Test of the five-match Test series. Despite some magnificent individual performances from some of the Indian players, team India couldn't avoid the series defeat due to lack of consistency and some debatable tactics of the team management. 

While some players rose to the occasion and performed brilliantly, some players didn't fare well. Now that the series is done and dusted, it is very important to analyse the performance of each player individually. In the following report card, each player is awarded marks on a scale of 10 based on their performances in the Test series. This report card will present a fair idea whether a player lived up to the expectations or has failed to deliver. 

Isha
Ishant led the Indian bowling-attack brilliantly

Virat Kohli - 9 

Virat Kohli silenced all his critics who questioned his ability to play in seaming conditions. Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter of the series. However, some of the decisions taken by Kohli as captain came under scrutiny. 

Jasprit Bumrah - 8.5 

Bumrah came back in the side in the third Test and created impact immediately by picking up 5 wickets in England's second innings. Bumrah bowled brilliantly throughout the series and ended up picking 14 wickets in just three matches. 

Ishant Sharma - 8 

Ishant Sharma led the Indian attack brilliantly. He bowled a lot fuller than he usually does and thus got more wickets. The tall fast-bowler was India's highest wicket-taker of the series with 18 wickets. 

Mohammed Shami - 7.5 

Mohammed Shami bowled his heart out in this series. He troubled the English batsmen with his swing and used the conditions to good effect. Shami took 16 wickets on the series and looked unplayable at times. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
England vs India 2018: Indian Players Report Card
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian Players who deserve a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli eyeing Graham Gooch's...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Key players for India ahead of...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali...
RELATED STORY
How India might line-up for the final Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Did India make a mistake by...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us