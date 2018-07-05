Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, Second T20I: Venue details, streaming info, pitch report, team news, possible XIs

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
228   //    05 Jul 2018, 16:28 IST

Can
Can England bounce back after the Manchester mauling?

After comprehensively winning the 1st T20I at Old Trafford, India will go into the second T20I at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff with their confidence sky-high and with a chance to win their first ever bilateral T20I series on English soil.

The hosts, on the other hand, have some pondering to do especially on how to tackle the left-arm chinaman spin of Kuldeep Yadav, who bamboozled them with career-best figures of 5 for 24 in his four overs to derail the batting and set up a comfortable total for his team's batsmen to chase.

England vs India, 2nd T20I Details:

Date: July 6th, 2018

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Time: 10 P.M IST, Live streaming on sonyliv.com

Venue Details

In the eight matches played at the venue so far, the highest total made has been 182 for 5 that England amassed against Australia in 2015. Last year, they scored 181 for 8 against South Africa. Judging strictly on that, it promises to be a good batting surface with lots of runs and one only hopes it turns out that way on Thursday.

Head-to-head

In 12 matches played so far between both these teams, each have won six of them.

Teams

India

With such a convincing performance in their last game, it would not be a difficult decision for Kohli when it comes to team selection. Not many players had an off day on Tuesday and so the visitors will in all probability go in with the same playing XI that won Tuesday.

India(Likely XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(C), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(WK), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav.

England

It is a must-win game for the hosts on Friday and so they might look to bolster the bowling a bit more by bringing in Sam Curran for Liam Plunkett and provide India with yet another left-arm option. Their worries would more, however, be on how they tackle Kuldeep with the bat. A reshuffle in the batting line-up could also be on the cards if they are to do that more effectively than what they did the other day.

England(Likely XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(WK), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan(C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, David Willey. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli
