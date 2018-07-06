Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Shardul Thakur replaces Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI squad

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
4.78K   //    06 Jul 2018, 15:08 IST

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
Shardul Thakur in action against England Lions in the Tri-Series

Ahead of the three-match ODI series between India and England, Virat Kohli's men received a huge blow as they will be losing the services of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the series. Bumrah will be replaced by Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Shardul Thakur in the Indian squad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ODI squad. Bumrah underwent a surgery on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI statement read.

Bumrah, who injured his fingers in the first T20I against Ireland last week, was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against England but the team management was hopeful of the pacer being back to full fitness in time for the ODI series.

Bumrah is a vital cog in India's ODI squad as he has been the world number 1 bowler in the format and he has single-handedly won games for India of late. Bumrah's absence will leave a massive void in the Indian set-up.

Bumrah successfully underwent a surgery in Leeds before returning to India where he will be keenly observed by BCCI's medical team. Shardul was a part of a victorious India A squad in the recently-concluded tri-series involving England Lions and West Indies A and had a great tournament as he ended up with eight wickets in four matches.

After the completion of the T20I series, India and England will square off against each other in a three-match ODI series starting in Nottingham on July 12 before moving to Lord's and Leeds for the second and third ODI respectively.

Contact Us Advertise with Us