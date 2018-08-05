Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Sourav Ganguly's word of advice for Virat Kohli the skipper

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.59K   //    05 Aug 2018, 14:56 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has a word of advice for Virat Kohli after India's loss against England in the first Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston. The visitors put up a good fight in alien conditions and quite comfortably, picked 20 wickets over the course of four days.

The batsmen, however, failed to rise to the occasion and except the skipper, none crossed the 50-run mark in the Test. Though Ganguly praised his batting, he suggested that Kohli should trust his players a bit more and give them longer runs in the XI.

"If you've to win a Test then everyone has to score runs. The other batsmen have to score 100's as well. Virat Kohli played very well otherwise India would have been out of the match on the 2nd day itself.

"I don't think the captain is responsible for the loss. If you're the captain then you'll be criticised for a loss the same way as you're congratulated for a win. One criticism for Kohli is that he should give a consistent run to his batters & more time before dropping them. The failure against swing in English conditions can't be used as an excuse any more as everyone knows that its what you get when you come to England.

"The captain should give confidence to his players. It's his team & only he can change their mindset. He will have to sit with them & tell them that if he can do it so can they. He should give them time & tell them to go out & play without any fear. It is true that after continuous chopping & changing of the playing XI, players can get afraid that after all these years they've failed to garner the faith of the team management," Ganguly wrote in an Instagram post.


$3 $3 $3

The former Indian captain called out Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane to step up as well as they have scored runs in English conditions before.

"This was the first Test in a 5 match series & I think this team has the capability to come back & play well. Ajinkya Rahane & Murali Vijay will have to show some determination since they have scored runs in these conditions before."

Kohli, with a century and a half-century in the match, has now moved up to the top of ICC rankings, dethroning Steve Smith.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly
Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli, India vs England, the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India need to reduce their...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli is back in England -...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 famous ODI wins India achieved...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli honoured with...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ben Stokes' inspired spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's fourth innings malaise...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us