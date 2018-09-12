England vs India 2018: India's highs and lows from the Test series

India had a lot of positives to take from the series

This was anticipated as the best opportunity for the visiting Indian team to win a Test series in England but were once again flattered to deceive as they went on to surrender many key moments at different stages of the series and in the end lost the series 4-1.

Although the series was much closer which will not reflect in the final scoreline, India would know that they were second best to England and also realise there is a huge difference between competing and crossing the line.

In a five-match series, along with the disappointment, there are bound to be some positives too along the way. Here are a few highs and lows during the 2018 Test series.

Highs: Virat Kohli lets the bat do the talking

Kohli won the battle as he ended up scoring 593 runs and was not dismissed by James Anderson even once

Even though cricket is a team game, there is always a spotlight on “individual tussles” in any big series and one such was “Kohli-Anderson” battle especially after how the latter was so successful in India's previous tour in 2014.

Kohli, who was then starting his Test career had troubles against the moving ball and edged quite a lot outside off stump. So the whole world wanted to know if the Indian captain had ironed out his flaws in 2018.

Kohli being a great batsman grabbed the opportunity with both hands and was head and shoulders above any batsman from either side

Going by the pure numbers, Kohli won this battle as he ended up scoring 593 runs and was not dismissed by James Anderson even once. Even though the champion bowler was unlucky when a couple of catches were put down at slips, Kohli being a great batsman grabbed the opportunity with both hands and was head and shoulders above any batsman from either side.

Kohli was the obvious choice for winning the Indian man of the series award and the captain would hope to continue in the same vein during the upcoming tour down under.

1 / 4 NEXT