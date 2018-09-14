Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: Top batting performances from the Test series

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
251   //    14 Sep 2018, 07:31 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

Sadly, but finally, one of the best Test series played in recent memory has concluded. It was a series which enthralled the entire cricket fraternity with nail-biting finishes. It was a series where individuals mesmerized with their charm and prowess. It had 'fairy-tale' finales. It had career saving battles.

It was also a series which will be remembered as an enterprise for the revival of Test cricket. Maybe the 4-1 scoreline won't resemble that. But, it truly was a 'celebration of Test cricket'. We'll have a look at the top batting performances in the series.

#7 Jos Buttler's resurgent 106 at Trent Bridge, 3rd Test

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Jos' ton at Trent Bridge was his first in Test Cricket

After being 2-0 in series, England succumbed inside a session in their first innings on Day 2 of the Trent Bridge Test. Jos Buttler had a little cameo of 39 in that innings. Before this innings, his scores read 0, 1, 24. At the end of the play, he had come to the press conference and spoke about individuals taking responsibility to eradicate the ever-growing collapses.

In their second innings, at 62-4 he came in with a chance to do it on his own. And he did. His 169-run partnership with Ben Stokes halted another collapse. His maiden Test ton and some of his series-defining partnerships will keep the England vice-captain in good spirits ahead of crucial away tours. He is going to play a vital part in England's lower-middle order in upcoming years.

#6 Alastair Cook's farewell 147 at the Oval, 5th Test

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Cook had a perfect farewell innings

With England wrapping up the series in the fourth Test at Southampton, former captain Alastair Cook decided to call it a day ahead of fifth and final Test at the Oval. In his final innings as England opener, he had a memorable one to cherish. He missed 12 out of his first 50 deliveries he faced. But with some desire and grit, he scored 147 before bidding adieu.

In the process, he also went on to become the most prolific left-handed batsman in Test cricket with 12,472 runs. What a fairy-tale end to an illustrious career.

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
CONTRIBUTOR
