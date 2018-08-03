Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 2018: The Bharat Army comes up with a chant for Virat Kohli

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
03 Aug 2018

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century

Virat Kohli produced a gem of an innings, scoring 149 on the second day of play of the first Test against England in Birmingham.

The Indian cricket team captain scored more than 50% of the team's runs and single-handedly got them back into the game when the opposition bowlers were wreaking havoc. He scored 149 out of India's 274 runs, with none of the other batsmen managing to cross the 30 run mark itself.

Rightly so, The Bharat Army, which is the Official Indian Cricket Supporters Group, came up with a chant for Kohli while he was out in the middle.


The fans can be heard chanting: “We’ve got Kohli, Virat Kohli, I just don’t think you understand, he’s MS Dhoni’s man, he smashes Pakistan, we’ve got Virat Kohli!” 

Kohli did struggle early on in the innings and was almost dismissed on two occasions, the second one being a dropped catch by Dawid Malan in the slip cordon when Kohli was batting on 21.

The Indian captain played a patient knock, constantly finding the ones and twos and also took on the bowlers when given a chance by smashing them for a boundary.

His 149 run knock was his best ever in England. In fact, it was his first century in the country. The last time he toured England back in 2014, he managed to score just 134 in 10 innings. He has now surpassed that in the first innings he has played in this tour.

India managed to score 274 in the first innings, just 13 runs behind England's total of 287. India carried on the momentum when they came out to bowl, with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Alastair Cook once again with a peach of a delivery.

England ended the second day at 9-1, 22 runs ahead of India.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
