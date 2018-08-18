Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England  vs India, 2018: The reason why the Indian players are wearing black armbands

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.58K   //    18 Aug 2018, 15:46 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Virat Kohli

The third Test between India and England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham is well underway. Alastair Cook won the toss and opted to field first in seam friendly conditions.

As the Test began, the Indian team were seen sporting black armbands. The reason for this was to pay respect to the late cricketer Ajit Wadekar and the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former who passed away on August 15 and the latter who passed away on August 16.

Wearing black arm-bands are a way of showing respect for those who have passed away. Wearing a black arm-band signifies that the wearer is in mourning.

Ajit Wadekar was the former Indian cricket team captain, who led India to their first away series sucess in West Indies and England in 1971.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country between 1999 and 2004.

The Indian side, who are currently 2-0 down in the five-match Test series, will look to turn things around and achieve their first win of the series.

They made a few changes to their line-up, with Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shikhar Dhawan coming into the side in place of Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, and Murali Vijay.

The England side, on the other hand, have made one change with Ben Stokes replacing Sam Curran, who was the man of the match in the first match. Stokes' missed the 2nd Test due to his court trial for affray for which he was found innocent.

Apart from the one change, the rest of the side remains unchanged with centurion Chris Woakes keeping his place in the playing XI.

Adil Rashid, who did not bowl a single delivery or bat for a single minute in the second Test continues to keep his place in the side as well.






Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The lack of self-belief among...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 reasons why India can win the...
RELATED STORY
Specsavers' second England-India Test, 2018: Five Reasons...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Is the Indian team under a cloud?
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 194/3 (57.1 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 1 | England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us