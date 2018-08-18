England vs India, 3rd Test: 3 gambles that may win India the third test match

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 3.21K // 18 Aug 2018, 12:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian team is in a desperate need of a miracle after losing both the test matches in England. India need to win the third test starting from Saturday in Trent Bridge to keep alive their chances of winning the series. But the manner in which the lost both the tests makes you wonder how they can stage a comeback.

The batsmen have been in woeful form. Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman has looked at ease at the crease. Add to that, the tactical blunders made by the team management in the previous test have only made the situation worse. Playing Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Umesh Yadav in the seaming conditions at Lords raised a few eyebrows.

Sportskeeda takes a look at some gambles that may help India win the third test.

#1 Open the innings with Rishabh Pant

It has been no secret that India has missed the services of Virender Sehwag dearly at the top over the past few years. The disdain with which he punished even the good balls left the bowlers high and dry. India has struggled to find an ideal replacement in place of Sehwag. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have been tried but they have not been up to the mark.

It is high time that India try Rishabh Pant as an opener at the top. Pant has been successful while opening the innings for the India U-19 team. His aggressive approach can catch the English bowlers off guard and could throw them off their lengths. He can also provide a solid platform for the fragile Indian middle order to capitalize on. It’s a gamble worth taking.

1 / 3 NEXT