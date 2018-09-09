Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 5th Test Day 3: 5 Talking Points

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
126   //    09 Sep 2018, 23:53 IST

England ended the third day of the fifth and final Test against India at 114 for 2 after bowling India out for 292 in their first innings earlier in the day to take a 40-run lead.

Alastair Cook, playing the last innings of his career, was unbeaten on 46 and he will hope to make it big on Monday and bow out on a memorable note.

The onus lies in India's hands to get a few quick wickets and restrict England on a wicket that is beginnings to take turn and is expected to get worse.

Here are the talking points from the day:

India get it wrong with the DRS

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
Kohli will be a frustrated man as far as the usage of the DRS is concerned

Virat Kohli may have had a terrific time with the bat on this tour of England, but it has been the complete opposite as far as his decision making is concerned when it comes to opting for the Decision Review System(DRS).

On Sunday, Kohli took the DRS twice early on in the English innings and both occasions got it wrong with the impact of the ball outside the off-stump.

With the present group of Indian cricketers more open towards the usage of the review system, it is absolutely imperative for the cricketers to know exactly when to take it and when not to and the key men involved in that process should ideally be the wicket-keeper and the slip who have the best view on where the ball had hit on the pads and where it was headed.

Hopefully, the lessons are learnt and the errors are not repeated in the upcoming matches.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Alastair Cook
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
England vs India, 5th Test Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England v India 5th Test Day 1 : 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Day 4: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test, Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 114/2 (43.0 ov)
IND 292/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 154 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us