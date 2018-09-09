England vs India, 5th Test Day 3: 5 Talking Points

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST

England ended the third day of the fifth and final Test against India at 114 for 2 after bowling India out for 292 in their first innings earlier in the day to take a 40-run lead.

Alastair Cook, playing the last innings of his career, was unbeaten on 46 and he will hope to make it big on Monday and bow out on a memorable note.

The onus lies in India's hands to get a few quick wickets and restrict England on a wicket that is beginnings to take turn and is expected to get worse.

Here are the talking points from the day:

India get it wrong with the DRS

Kohli will be a frustrated man as far as the usage of the DRS is concerned

Virat Kohli may have had a terrific time with the bat on this tour of England, but it has been the complete opposite as far as his decision making is concerned when it comes to opting for the Decision Review System(DRS).

On Sunday, Kohli took the DRS twice early on in the English innings and both occasions got it wrong with the impact of the ball outside the off-stump.

With the present group of Indian cricketers more open towards the usage of the review system, it is absolutely imperative for the cricketers to know exactly when to take it and when not to and the key men involved in that process should ideally be the wicket-keeper and the slip who have the best view on where the ball had hit on the pads and where it was headed.

Hopefully, the lessons are learnt and the errors are not repeated in the upcoming matches.

