Bhuvneshwar Kumar could miss the first ODI against England

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
930   //    12 Jul 2018, 11:45 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-T20


What's the story?

In what could be a big blow to the Indian cricket team, Bhuvneshwar Kumar might miss the first ODI against England which is set to take place on July 13 in Nottingham.

Earlier, he had missed the third T20I between the two sides due to a stiff back.

"Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] has come here to train. He's going to see how the net session goes for him. He's going to try and bowl and see how he feels. Obviously the physio and the captain will take the call later once we finish his training session, but he looks fine to me as of now. Hopefully he'll be ready to take the field tomorrow," Rohit Sharma said while speaking to the press ahead of the first ODI.

In case you didn't know...

Apart from Bhuvneshwar, India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah as well, who was ruled out of the entire limited-overs tour of England due to an injury he had picked up during the first T20I against Ireland last month.

Deepak Chahar was called as a replacement for Bumrah for the T20I series, however, he was not included in the squad for the ODI series.

The details

Just a day before the first ODI, Bhuvneshwar was seen jogging around while the rest of the team practiced hard. Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul were seen bowling in the nets, with the latter in conversation with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

India will most likely replace Bhuvneshwar with Kaul for the first ODI and use the services of either Suresh Raina or Axar Patel as the extra bowler.

What's next?

The first ODI between India and England will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 12. The second and third ODIs will take place on July 14 and July 17 at Lords and Headingley respectively.

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Contact Us Advertise with Us