England vs India, First Test, Day 2: 5 Talking Points

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
321   //    03 Aug 2018, 00:32 IST

Doubt him at your own peril

A masterful 149 from Indian skipper Virat Kohli headlined Day 2 of the opening Test between India and England at Edgbaston.

With the rest of the line-up falling around him, the right-hander kept his end going to score his maiden hundred on English soil and erase the woeful memories of 2014, which saw him make a mere 134 runs over five Test matches and 10 innings.

Kohli stitched together crucial stands with Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma and his innings took India 13 runs close to England's total of 287 and in the dying moments of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Alastair Cook for the second time in the game almost in identical fashion to his dismissal in the first innings to leave the hosts at 9 for 1 at the end of the second day of this Test match.

Here are the talking points from the day:

#1 Shikhar Dhawan flatters to deceive again

Dhawan got to 26 and then fell to Sam Curran

India picked Shikhar Dhawan for this Test match, backing him to deliver at the top of the order, but the left-hander once again flattered to deceive, falling for 26 in the first innings.

The performance once again brings to light his ability to deliver in conditions away from the sub-continent and with conditions likely to get worse in the latter half of the game, it remains to be seen if he can come good and get a big enough score in the second innings of this game.

#2 Ben Stokes shines with the ball

Stokes was excellent with the ball on Thursday
Stokes was excellent with the ball on Thursday

Ben Stokes is the kind of cricketer which every team needs. A batsman who can change the course of the innings with the bat and a bowler who can bowl at a good speed and pick up wickets for the side.

On Thursday, the bowler in Stokes was in full view as he ran in, hurried the Indians with his speed and claimed two key wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik to leave the visitors reeling at 100 for 5.

With his availability doubtful for the second Test, England will have some thinking to do as to who will fill his void if he does miss the game and how they would cope with his loss.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Sam Curran
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
Contact Us Advertise with Us