I am not convinced with Shikhar Dhawan, says former Indian pacer

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.37K   //    13 Sep 2018, 14:17 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One

The Indian cricket team recently lost the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval, thus losing the five-match Test series 4-1.

There were a few positives for the Indian side despite the series loss. One of the biggest positive was the way the bowlers performed throughout the tournament. The batsmen had mixed fortunes, with a few of them performing extremely well and a few of them underperforming.

One of those who underperformed was Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed opener scored 162 runs in 8 innings at an average of 20.25 with a high score of 44. He did not look comfortable taking on the English bowlers and was never able to stick around at the crease for a long period of time.

After having looked at his performances, former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar felt that he was not convinced with Dhawan's performances.

India have got a decent batting lineup. They need to get their batting right to get the results to go in India’s way. KL Rahul’s 100 has given some sort of confidence that he can open the innings. But, I am not convinced with Shikhar Dhawan," said Agarkar while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo.

Agarkar also spoke about India's batting problems and felt that if they are able to correct those, they will be able to win matches abroad.

He also felt that Rishabh Pant should work on his wicketkeeping skills.

"We got Pujara, Rahane, and Virat in the middle-order. We don’t know whether they are better players than that. If India figures out their batting problems, they can win the games.

If you got batting right, there will be fewer chances to lose a game. Especially, with the bowling department doing well, the batting needs to be on the top. Rishabh Pant needs to get his wicketkeeping right,” he added.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
