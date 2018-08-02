Who said what: Cricketing world salutes Kohli as he slams century
Virat Kohli single-handedly battled against the England bowlers in harsh conditions and scored a scintillating century on the second day of play of the first Tests.
Kohli did struggle early on in the innings while facing the bowling of James Anderson and Sam Curran and was even dropped in the slip cordon by Dawid Malan while batting on 21.
However, he did not let the bowlers get to his head and took on them with aplomb as he patiently scored a century. He kept losing wickets at the other end as none of the other batsmen managed to cross the 30 run mark.
Towards the end of the innings, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav played second fiddle and stood around at the crease for a long time, despite scoring just 5 and 1 respectively. To put things in perspective, 92 runs came off the last two wickets and Ishant and Umesh just scored 6 off those.
Kohli managed to keep strike for the majority of the deliveries and hit the boundaries whenever he got a chance.
Shikhar Dhawan was the second highest run-getter after Kohli, scoring 26 at the top of the order. Hardik Pandya chipped in with a 22 run knock as well but was unable to carry on and build a partnership with Kohli.
There were two 50+ run partnerships in the innings, with the first one coming between Dhawan and Murali Vijay and the second one coming between Kohli and Umesh for the last wicket.
Unfortunately, Kohli fell 1 run short of the 150 run mark, getting dismissed by Adil Rashid.
From a spot of bother, India managed to reach 274, just 13 runs behind England's total of 287. He also amassed 7000 runs in International cricket as captain in just 124 innings. He is the quickest to the milestone surpassing Brian Lara who needed 164 innings.
Here is how the cricketing world reacted to the innings: