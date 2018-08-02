Who said what: Cricketing world salutes Kohli as he slams century

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

Virat Kohli single-handedly battled against the England bowlers in harsh conditions and scored a scintillating century on the second day of play of the first Tests.

Kohli did struggle early on in the innings while facing the bowling of James Anderson and Sam Curran and was even dropped in the slip cordon by Dawid Malan while batting on 21.

However, he did not let the bowlers get to his head and took on them with aplomb as he patiently scored a century. He kept losing wickets at the other end as none of the other batsmen managed to cross the 30 run mark.

Towards the end of the innings, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav played second fiddle and stood around at the crease for a long time, despite scoring just 5 and 1 respectively. To put things in perspective, 92 runs came off the last two wickets and Ishant and Umesh just scored 6 off those.

Kohli managed to keep strike for the majority of the deliveries and hit the boundaries whenever he got a chance.

Shikhar Dhawan was the second highest run-getter after Kohli, scoring 26 at the top of the order. Hardik Pandya chipped in with a 22 run knock as well but was unable to carry on and build a partnership with Kohli.

There were two 50+ run partnerships in the innings, with the first one coming between Dhawan and Murali Vijay and the second one coming between Kohli and Umesh for the last wicket.

Unfortunately, Kohli fell 1 run short of the 150 run mark, getting dismissed by Adil Rashid.

From a spot of bother, India managed to reach 274, just 13 runs behind England's total of 287. He also amassed 7000 runs in International cricket as captain in just 124 innings. He is the quickest to the milestone surpassing Brian Lara who needed 164 innings.

Here is how the cricketing world reacted to the innings:

A very important knock by @ImVkohli. Lovely way to set up the Test series. Congrats on your Test hundred. #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2018

This man proves himself again and again with such crucial knocks. A hundred and that too playing with the tail which is not an easy task at all. Required a lot of patience and determination. What a player! @imVkohli #ENDvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 2, 2018

A brilliant hundred from Kohli. Scored more in this first innings than he did in 10 innings in 2014. Added 99 so far with Shami, Ishant and Yadav , who have scored 8 between them. #ENGIND pic.twitter.com/POeNkl9Oip — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2018

This knock of @imVkohli reminds me of @Schwarzenegger’s role in the movie called “THE LAST STAND”. 👏🏼 👍🏼#ENGvIND — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 2, 2018

Don’t remember ever seeing a 7-2 field like this. Remarkable innings by @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yZ8CDBRSlX — simon hughes (@theanalyst) August 2, 2018

Brilliant knock from Kohli. Well played. #ENGvIND — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) August 2, 2018

A lot of heat on Kohli and produces a 100 in his first innings. #class 🏏 — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) August 2, 2018

Thoroughly enjoyed watching that battle. Test cricket at it's best. Triumph over adversity and a joy to watch Virat Kohli craft, construct and conquer his surroundings on to his 22nd test century. — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 2, 2018

Congratulations to @imVkohli for a fantastic 💯,great knock! A captain leading from the front, a delight to watch. #ENGVIND — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) August 2, 2018

A masterclass from Virat Kohli, leading from the front. A display of tremendous character determination and grit #ENGIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2018

@imVkohli is just #differentgravy now all people can 🤫 about him getting runs in England #runmachine — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) August 2, 2018

That’s an incredible knock @imVkohli !!! 1 man battle against the moving ball ..... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2018