It is more like playing in India, says Sourav Ganguly about the weather in England

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 289 // 12 Jul 2018, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

As India get ready to take on England in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is of the opinion that the heat wave in England could turn the tide in India's favour.

"I have been travelling to England every year for the last 20-22 years and have not seen a summer like this," Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India

"It is very, very hot and the typical moist English conditions is a far cry from what it usually is. It is more like playing in India.

"The wickets are hard and batting friendly: the spinners are sure to enjoy bowling on these tracks. The challenge for England this series will be to handle the Indian spinners and this will be the decisive factor. England in England is always a strong opposition but this Indian team is a force to reckon with."

In case you didn't know...

According to weather reports, this is the longest heatwave in the United Kingdom in five years, and it is set to last another week as well.

The last time India toured England, they had a forgetful outing in the Test series, losing 2-1. However, they bounced back in the ODI series, winning it 3-1 before losing the one-off T20 International.

The details

With the Test series beginning in August, the wear and tear on the surface could assist the spinners rather than the seamers, which has usually been the case in England.

Ganguly also praised the Indian spinners and felt that Kuldeep should be a part of the playing XI as he provides a lot of variety to the spin attack and can bamboozle the batsmen with his spin.

What's next?

The first ODI between the two sides will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 12. The second and third ODIs will take place on July 14 and July 17. The Test series will begin on August 1.