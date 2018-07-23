Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I don't think I need to fear about anything, says Pujara about his position in the Indian team

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
439   //    23 Jul 2018, 20:46 IST

Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire - Specsavers County Championship: Division One
Pujara feels he will continue to bat at no.3 for India

What's the story?

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was one of the few Indian players who had a county stint this season, is gearing up for the all-important Test series against England which begins on August 1.

A few months ago, Pujara batted at no. 4 in the batting line-up against South Africa and against Afghanistan. Speaking to DNA about his batting position, he felt that he might continue to bat at 3 itself.

"Basically, I have been batting at No. 3. Obviously, after the team discussions, I will mostly continue to bat at No. 3. But with team situations and requirements, if it is a one-odd game, and have to do it for the team, you should be okay. Most likely, I will bat at No. 3. It is something that I can't say much about," he said.

In case you didn't know...

Pujara had an average county stint with Yorkshire. Surprisingly, he performed a lot better in the limited-overs games when compared to the Tests, where he struggled time and again.

He will look to get back his form when India take on England in the Test series.

The details

Pujara has been a rock for the Indian side at the number three position. He was arguably their best batsman in India's long season at home, which saw them beat England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Australia.

However, with him performing quite poorly in the County stint, he might just be under the scanner.

"There is nothing to fear about. With the way I have performed for the Indian team, the way I have contributed, I don't think I need to fear about anything. At the same time, the team has understood the importance of my role and my contribution for the team. I don't have to fear for anything. The most important thing is to perform for the Indian team, which I have been doing," he said when asked about whether he fears missing out on the playing XI.

What's next?

Pujara will hope to get back his form for the Indian side, who will lock horns against England in the first Test of the five-match Test series on August 1 in Birmingham.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Twitter abuzz with speculation about MS Dhoni's retirement
RELATED STORY
"Batting means everything to him," says KL Rahul's...
RELATED STORY
If Virat says his runs don't matter, he is lying: Anderson
RELATED STORY
Indian wrist spinners can do well in England, says Swann
RELATED STORY
It is more like playing in India, says Sourav Ganguly...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 3rd ODI, Who said what:...
RELATED STORY
YoYo Test: Indian team mark 16.1; Proactive Chhattisgarh...
RELATED STORY
The warm weather conditions seem to favour an India...
RELATED STORY
Wriddhiman Saha likely to miss part of England Test series
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: 5 Indian players who need to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us