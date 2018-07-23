I don't think I need to fear about anything, says Pujara about his position in the Indian team

Pujara feels he will continue to bat at no.3 for India

What's the story?

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was one of the few Indian players who had a county stint this season, is gearing up for the all-important Test series against England which begins on August 1.

A few months ago, Pujara batted at no. 4 in the batting line-up against South Africa and against Afghanistan. Speaking to DNA about his batting position, he felt that he might continue to bat at 3 itself.

"Basically, I have been batting at No. 3. Obviously, after the team discussions, I will mostly continue to bat at No. 3. But with team situations and requirements, if it is a one-odd game, and have to do it for the team, you should be okay. Most likely, I will bat at No. 3. It is something that I can't say much about," he said.

In case you didn't know...

Pujara had an average county stint with Yorkshire. Surprisingly, he performed a lot better in the limited-overs games when compared to the Tests, where he struggled time and again.

He will look to get back his form when India take on England in the Test series.

The details

Pujara has been a rock for the Indian side at the number three position. He was arguably their best batsman in India's long season at home, which saw them beat England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Australia.

However, with him performing quite poorly in the County stint, he might just be under the scanner.

"There is nothing to fear about. With the way I have performed for the Indian team, the way I have contributed, I don't think I need to fear about anything. At the same time, the team has understood the importance of my role and my contribution for the team. I don't have to fear for anything. The most important thing is to perform for the Indian team, which I have been doing," he said when asked about whether he fears missing out on the playing XI.

What's next?

Pujara will hope to get back his form for the Indian side, who will lock horns against England in the first Test of the five-match Test series on August 1 in Birmingham.