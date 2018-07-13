The warm weather conditions seem to favour an India victory, says Azhar Ali

What's the story?

A few days after former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said that the warm weather conditions in England would help India, Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali felt the same.

Speaking to a Pakistani website PakPassion.net, Ali opened up about the upcoming series.

“The prevailing warm weather conditions in England at the moment seem to favour an India victory in the Test series in my view. They are after all, ranked as the number one Test side in the world and the only thing England have in their favour is the fact that they are playing on their home grounds," he said

“England may have a good bowling attack for home conditions but in good batting conditions, the Indian batsmen will prosper and can easily put their team in a winning position when the series starts,” he continued.

In case you didn't know...

The United Kingdom is going through a heat-wave with unusually high temperatures across the country.

After achieving a 2-1 victory in the T20Is, the Indian side have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series as well. They won the first ODI in Nottingham by eight wickets and with many overs to spare.

The details

Azhar Ali also opened up about Virat Kohli and hailed his performances for the Indian side. He praised the level of professionalism that he shows and said that it is comfortably the best in the game.

“So, it’s all down to his hard-work and his desire to improve his fitness to the extent that I do not believe that any batsmen in the world can match him in that aspect," he said.

What's next?

The ODI series will end on July 17, with the 2nd and 3rd ODIs taking place on July 14 and July 17.

The Test series will then begin on August 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham