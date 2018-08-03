This is the best I have seen Ashwin bowl outside the subcontinent, says Harbhajan

Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Cook

What's the story?

Harbhajan Singh, who is currently donning the commentator's hat in the ongoing Test series between India and England, heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin after he was the star of India's bowling attack in the first innings against England in the first Test.

"This is the best I have seen Ashwin bowl outside the subcontinent. He has done very well over the years but most of his wickets have come in the subcontinent. Wickets don't come easy back home either, but when the conditions are favourable, you tend to get more confidence," Harbhajan told TOI.

In case you didn't know...

Ashwin picked up four wickets in the first innings, thus restricting England to 287 despite them getting off to a great start initially.

He picked up the wickets of Alastair Cook, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Stuart Broad. He dismissed Cook in the second innings as well.

The details

Ashwin, who is known for his variations in deliveries, has stuck to the basics against England so far, and that is what has paid off for him.

Harbhajan felt that Ashwin deceived the batsmen with his flight and spin and did not have to use the carrom balls and googlies.

"When you are trying too much, it means you are not doing enough with your stock ball. Here in England, all those carom balls and googlies won't make much of a difference because it doesn't spin that much. It's crucial to deceive the batsman in flight if a spinner has to be successful in England and that's exactly what Ashwin did," he said.

India managed to score 274 in reply to England's 287 with Virat Kohli smashing 149, which was more than 50% of the team's score.

What's next?

The third day of play between India and England will resume today with England at 9-1, 22 runs ahead of India.