SK Play of the Day: Virat Kohli stunned by Adil Rashid's magical delivery

It is not often that you see one of the best batsmen in the world left flabbergasted by a delivery bowled at him. Virat Kohli, while batting on 71 off just 72 deliveries in the final ODI of the three-match series against England at Headingley, was left stunned after being dismissed by a magical delivery by leggie Adil Rashid.

In the first delivery of the 31st over with Kohli looking to take India to a big total, Rashid got the better of him with a delivery which spun back in to hit the off-stump after pitching on leg-stump.

Unfortunately, Kohli had to walk back without scoring a century. Rashid did not stop there as he picked up the wicket of Suresh Raina as well. He also got Dinesh Karthik dismissed before sending Kohli back to the pavilion.

Earlier in the innings, Dhawan and Kohli had revived India's innings after an extremely slow start which saw Rohit Sharma dismissed after scoring just 2 runs in 16 deliveries.

Dhawan was looking extremely good, however, he was dismissed run-out after a mix-up with Virat Kohli.

Later in the innings, Dhoni played a valuable innings of 42 in 66 deliveries but failed to see out the innings as he was dismissed at a crucial stage.

At one point, it looked like India would be bowled out well within 250, however, Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took on the England pacers and hit a few big ones to get India to a respectable total of 256 with the loss of eight wickets.

While Bhuvneshwar played a patient innings of 21 in 35 deliveries, Thakur took matters into his own hands as he smashed 22 in 13 deliveries with two big sixes to his name.

India will now look to restrict England and win the ODI series 2-1