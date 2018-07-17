Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

SK Play of the Day: Virat Kohli stunned by Adil Rashid's magical delivery

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.20K   //    17 Jul 2018, 20:40 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

It is not often that you see one of the best batsmen in the world left flabbergasted by a delivery bowled at him. Virat Kohli, while batting on 71 off just 72 deliveries in the final ODI of the three-match series against England at Headingley, was left stunned after being dismissed by a magical delivery by leggie Adil Rashid.

In the first delivery of the 31st over with Kohli looking to take India to a big total, Rashid got the better of him with a delivery which spun back in to hit the off-stump after pitching on leg-stump.


Enter caption

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Unfortunately, Kohli had to walk back without scoring a century. Rashid did not stop there as he picked up the wicket of Suresh Raina as well. He also got Dinesh Karthik dismissed before sending Kohli back to the pavilion.

Earlier in the innings, Dhawan and Kohli had revived India's innings after an extremely slow start which saw Rohit Sharma dismissed after scoring just 2 runs in 16 deliveries.

Dhawan was looking extremely good, however, he was dismissed run-out after a mix-up with Virat Kohli.

Later in the innings, Dhoni played a valuable innings of 42 in 66 deliveries but failed to see out the innings as he was dismissed at a crucial stage.

At one point, it looked like India would be bowled out well within 250, however, Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took on the England pacers and hit a few big ones to get India to a respectable total of 256 with the loss of eight wickets.

While Bhuvneshwar played a patient innings of 21 in 35 deliveries, Thakur took matters into his own hands as he smashed 22 in 13 deliveries with two big sixes to his name.

India will now look to restrict England and win the ODI series 2-1

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Virat Kohli SK Play of the Day Leisure Reading
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Stats: Virat Kohli equals world record for most wins...
RELATED STORY
SK Play of the Day: England's performance in the...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli on the verge of becoming the fastest to 2,000...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st ODI: Match in Pictures
RELATED STORY
Most century partnerships for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
It's going to be a lot of hard work for Kohli in England,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: VVS Laxman picks his playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st T20I, Stats: Kohli, Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Today
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us