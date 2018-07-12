Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India: VVS Laxman picks his playing XI for first ODI

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.85K   //    12 Jul 2018, 12:35 IST

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
Laxman chose to go with Rahul at no. 3


What's the story?

As India get ready to take on England in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman picked his playing XI for the first ODI.

Interestingly, he chose to go with KL Rahul at no. 3 and Virat Kohli at no. 4

"I don't see any changes from the T20Is. I feel that the majority of the players who played in the T20Is will play in the ODIs," he said in a video with ESPN Cricinfo.

"Virat Kohli has won so many matches batting at no. 3 but you can't ignore the form KL Rahul is in right now. In the last one and a half years, they have tried a lot of players at the no. 4 position, but with this top four, there is quality, class, and experience. This is the top four I would like to see at next year's world cup," he continued.

In case you didn't know...

KL Rahul has been in great form with the bat as he showed in the T20I series against England. He scored his second T20I century in the first match and took India to victory. India won the T20I series 2-1 and will look to carry the momentum into the ODI series as well.

The details

The XI which Laxman picked: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Laxman also praised the balance of the Indian cricket team, saying that they are good in all three departments of the game.

"There is a lot of depth in the batting order and in the bowling department, Kuldeep and Chahal have been picking up a lot of wickets in the middle overs and once Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fully fit, we all know what he can do with the ball," he said.

What's next?

The two sides will square off in the first ODI of the three-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 13.

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team VVS Laxman Virat Kohli
Current India-England Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st T20I, Stats: Kohli, Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why England lost the...
RELATED STORY
It is more like playing in India, says Sourav Ganguly...
RELATED STORY
Bhuvneshwar Kumar could miss the first ODI against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 3rd T20I: Match in Pictures
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First T20I: Match in Pictures
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why England lost the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: 5 Indian players who need to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI
ENG 212/5 (43.4 ov)
IND
LIVE
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us