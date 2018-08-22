Who said What: Cricketing world reacts as India thrash England in 3rd Test

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

The Indian cricket team thrashed England by 203 runs in the third Test of the five-match series held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. With this win, the series is now 2-1 in England's favour. However, the momentum would be with the Indian side after their dominance in the third Test.

Chasing a massive total of 521 to win, England lost four quick wickets and were struggling at 62-4. However, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler put on a 169 run partnership, with Buttler scoring a fantastic century.

It was Jasprit Bumrah's spell in the third session of the fourth day which demolished any chances of England making a comeback. He picked up three quick wickets to put India back on top and followed that up with another one a few overs later to pick up his five-fer.

England showed some fight to take the Test to the final day but Ashwin ensured that India could enjoy the day by dismissing Anderson in the third over to give his side the win.

Here is how the cricketers on the field reacted to the match:

Joe Root:

I don't think there are any regrets. It's a strong team that we have. It was always going to be a difficult decision, and looking at the toss, there was some light grass on the wicket and it was a good opportunity to get ahead in the game. That didn't happen. That's nitpicking, if I say we should have bowled fuller, so we just have to give the credit to India. We underperformed in the first innings. In the 2nd innings, the partnership between Buttler and Stokes was admirable and a lesson in how to play Test cricket.

We have to look at that, and adapt our games individually in Southampton. You're always looking to find a way to get people out (on Virat), and it's not like he has got quick runs against us, but he's got a way to adapt to these conditions. We have experienced bowlers, who can work him out. We need to give our bowlers a good chance in the slips (about the 12 catches dropped). It's early days for the Bairstow injury, and over the next few days we will have a better idea about the swelling.

It would be great if he manages to recover - you want guys like that in your side. It has been challenging in the top-order in this series, and these conditions, so it's difficult to rule the openers out. The best thing about Buttler's 100 was that he showed how good a cricket brain he has and how well he worked out the situation. It was great to see what he is capable of doing and hopefully he can score a lot of hundreds in this series.

Virat Kohli:

This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there. The victory was much-needed in this series and in context, and to have been clinical in all departments is a victory for the entire dressing room. A complete Test for us. There was no panic, and we were outplayed in only one game out of the last 5, and that was Lord's. We dominated in this game because we put runs on the board and then the bowlers did well, they were waiting and ready, even Ashwin did well with his injury. The bowling was ready to take 20 wickets again, and I'm glad the batsmen stepped up. So we, as batsmen, did well to give them a cushion for the bowlers to go hard.

Even the slips did well, and this mix of all skills couldn't have come at a better time. The partnership between me and Ajinkya was crucial if you look back. Ajinkya was clear in his mindset in the first innings, and when he goes out and plays like that, he can change the complexion of the game. It was about getting stuck and not throw our wicket away. They're a quality attack and you need grit and determination, and Ajinkya did that in the first innings and Pujara in the 2nd.

I haven't thought about the 2014 failures, but I'd like to thank my wife who is here and keeps motivating me. The four fastest bowlers in the series have been Indians and we're proud of our fitness levels. We want the opposition to bat well and get runs and we don't want to gift them any. We definitely believe we can come back from 0-2 to 3-2, we just need to keep moving forward, keep winning.

Here is how the cricketing world reacted:

Congratulations Team India. Gives me immense joy to see Indian fast bowlers pick up19 out of the 20 wickets. The series has surely opened up now! #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 22, 2018

Well done! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on the resounding win at Trent Bridge. Great team effort to win this after being 2-0 down, must be an exciting remaining 2 test matches . Best wishes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2018

The series needed that. Great comeback but not out of the woods.#ENGvsIND #TrentBridge — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 22, 2018

Many congratulations to the Indian team on the victory at Trent Bridge. They showed a lot of character after being 2-0 down and am very happy with the way most of the batsmen applied themselves, and the bowlers were clinical too. Well deserved ! #ENGvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 22, 2018

Job done..Big win.. Congratulations Team India for winning the 3rd Test.. lots of positives going forward✅ indian seamers❤️ 🔥🔥🔥 🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2018

They did bowl garbage for that one session on day 2 .... From lunch onwards they have bowled & caught brilliantly ... #OnOn https://t.co/ztz0cUtfUA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2018

India have been tremendous this week ... Batted,Bowled & Caught better than England ... It’s great for Test Cricket to have such a close series ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2018

17 balls then and it is 2-1 with 2 to play in the series. Wonderful comeback after the huge defeat at Lord's — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 22, 2018