Who said What: Cricketing world salutes Kohli as he scores another century

Rajdeep Puri
News
20 Aug 2018, 21:22 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Virat Kohli celebrates his century

Three years ago, in 2014, Virat Kohli managed just 134 runs in the entire Test series against England. And now, in 2018, Kohli has notched up his second century in three Tests against the England side, which has the same bowler who had dismissed him seven times in 2014 - James Anderson.

With India in firm control of the third Test, Kohli's knock of 103 has probably ensured that England have no chance to make a comeback into the Test.

India began the day at 124-2 with Pujara and Kohli at the crease. They were going at nearly five runs per over at the end of the day yesterday, however, as the first session began today, the two batsmen played extremely patiently, going at 2 runs per over. They did not lose their wicket for the entire session, with both of them reaching their half-centuries.

Pujara was dismissed after scoring 72 in 208 deliveries. Kohli carried on from there and took on the English bowlers with aplomb.

He was nearly dismissed in the nineties once again after some impressive bowling by Anderson. However, he somehow managed to stick around till he scored his second century of the series.

He was dismissed by an in-swinging full delivery by Chris Woakes shortly after his hundred and had to walk back to the pavilion. He decided to take the review but DRS suggested that the ball was clipping the leg-stump and Kohli had to walk back. Luckily, India did not lose the review.

With this century and with his 97 run knock in the first innings, he is now the highest run-getter in the series so far.

India's lead has crossed 450 runs. They will probably look to bat out the day and give England two days to achieve the target of what could be over 500 runs.

Here is how the world reacted to Kohli's century:


Rajdeep Puri
