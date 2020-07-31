The Irish team will be really disappointed with their performance with the bat in the first One-Day International against England. They were put in to bat on a fairly easy paced surface, but just didn't show enough application against the new ball.

A lot of reckless shots at the start of the innings allowed the England bowlers to make early inroads and, even though a 66-run partnership for the 8th wicket between Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine resurrected the Irish innings, the visitors still couldn't get to a fighting total.

Campher's half-century on debut was one of the positives for Ireland as the 21-year old showed the temperament to bat under tough circumstances and later backed it up with the ball as well.

From England's point of view, the bowling attack seemed to be lacking penetration in the middle overs in the absence of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Eoin Morgan's boys also struggled a little bit with the bat in their pursuit of the target of 173. The hosts were reduced to 78 for 4 at one stage and it took a resilient effort from Sam Billings and captain Morgan himself to get them over the line.

England will want to be more clinical going ahead in the series and will aim to wrap the series in the second ODI itself.

Details

Date: August 1, 2020

Time: 06:30 pm (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather Forecast

The weather forecast says it might rain in Southampton on Saturday. However, it won't be consistent rain. There will be scattered showers and, considering the quality of the Rose Bowl's drainage system, we can expect a curtailed game.

The temperatures will be in the range of 11 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius which will be quite pleasant for the players.

Pitch Report

The pitch was a bit sticky at The Rose Bowl the other day and the odd delivery turned for the spinners. However there wasn’t any considerable amount of seam movement for the fast bowlers.

David Willey swung the new ball but there were no demons in the pitch. The surface is expected to play pretty well again and the captain winning the toss will like to chase.

Probable XI

England

Eoin Morgan has already made it clear that the fringe players will be getting opportunities right through the summer, which means the likes of James Vince and Tom Banton will get another go despite their failures in the first game.

Saqib Mahmood bowled well in patches and looked an accurate bowler with the ability to hit the pitch hard. He is someone England has identified for the future and the selectors will have a keen eye on his performances with the ball.

Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood,

Ireland

Ireland are also unlikely to make any changes in the XI. Harry Tector didn’t have a dream debut, but he has shown his potential in T20 cricket and the Irish selectors seem to be willing to give him a long rope in ODIs.

The same goes for Gareth Delany who showed the glimpses of his stroke-making ability during his brief stay at the crease in the first ODI. Ireland would want consistency from Delany at the top of the order, but there is no doubt about the fact that he is a player oozing with talent.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Match Prediction

Ireland were clearly not at the same level as England with either bat or ball in the first ODI and although they might raise the level of their performance in the second game, it doesn’t look very probable that they will be able to topple England.

The prediction is for England to win the match and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

TV and Live Streaming

TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app