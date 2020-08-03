The series might have been decided in England's favour already but the third ODI is not a dead rubber by any means. It still represents an ODI Super League game and carries a fair bit of significance for both sides teams, especially for the visitors, considering the points that are at stake.

In the two ODIs that have been played so far, Ireland have managed to put England under pressure for a brief period of time with the ball, although they have not been able to sustain that pressure long enough.

England would be happy with the way Sam Billings and David Willey have played on their comeback trail. Both of them had missed out on World Cup selection due to different reasons but seem to have returned with a point to prove.

While Sam Billings has remained unbeaten in both games, Willey grabbed a five-wicket haul in the first game before stitching a match winning partnership with Billings in the second encounter.

England would be a little disappointed with James Vince who was offered another chance in the ODI side, despite repeated failures in the past. The Englishman has gotten off to starts but has failed to make them count.

Ireland, on the contrary, would want their experienced players to come to the fore and make a mark in the third ODI. The youngsters have played some decent cricket for the visitors in this series but the lack of contribution elsewhere has made Ireland easy fodder for England.

England vs Ireland Match Details

Date: August 4, 2020

Time: 06:30 pm (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather Forecast

The forecast says that Southampton would be partly cloudy on Tuesday, although there is minimal chance of rain (10%). It will, however, be quite sapping with the humidity level expected to be around 57%.

The temperatures will be in the high 20s and it will be a slightly hotter day as compared to the previous two ODIs where the temperatures ranged from 10 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

So far, the pitches have offered a bit of spongy bounce which has troubled the players, though there hasn’t been too much of lateral movement. The ball has spun at times but players willing to apply themselves have been able to score runs.

A similar strip is expected for the final ODI, meaning that batting second could perhaps be the better option.

Probable XI

England

England might try Liam Livingstone at the top of the order which means one of Jonny Bairstow or Jason Roy could be given a rest. The left arm spinner Liam Dawson might also get a game, although Moeen Ali would have to be dropped for that to happen.

Saqib Mahmood might have to make way for Tom Curran, while Reece Topley is expected to retain his place after a giving a good account of himself on Saturday.

Predicted XI: Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (WK), James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan(C), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Ireland

Ireland might bring back William Porterfield for Harry Tector, considering the latter has only intermittently sparkled.

Gary Wilson might replace Lorcan Tucker as well who has been decent with the gloves but has failed to make any significant contribution with the bat in the middle order.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh,

Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

England vs Ireland Match Prediction

England, even without their first choice players, have proved to be way too strong for Ireland so far. There has been a huge gulf between the two sides in terms of quality and it’s hard to foresee Ireland going on and pulling off an upset in the third game.

The prediction is for England to win the match and secure a 3-0 whitewash.

TV and Live Streaming

TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app