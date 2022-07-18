England vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England is all set to host South Africa for a multi-format series, starting from July 19. The limited-overs series comprises a three-match ODI series to be followed by a T20I series, consisting of as many games. A three-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, will conclude the Proteas' tour of England.

England recently faced India in a one-off Test followed by a limited-overs series. England’s full-time skipper Jos Buttler didn’t have the best of starts to his captaincy career as they lost the T20I series by a 2-1 margin. They bounced back in the ODI series to level it at 1-1 but the Indian side proved to be too strong for them in the final game as the hosts lost the series by an identical 2-1 margin again.

The English side need to be aware of the Proteas team in the upcoming series. Adil Rashid's inclusion will boost their confidence. Matty Potts has also earned a maiden call-up to the ODI side. Jos Buttler will hope that his team fires in unison and gets an early lead in the series against South Africa.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by Keshav Maharaj after Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the series due to an elbow injury. Last month, they toured India for a five-match T20I series, which ended 2-2.

They then faced the England Lions as part of warm-up for their series against England. The Proteas lost the opening warm-up game but bounced back to win the second game comprehensively.

Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Janneman Malan scored runs and the bowlers stepped up as well in the second game. They are coming with a good run of form in white-ball cricket and will hope to start the series on a positive note.

England vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: England vs South Africa, 1st ODI, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 19 2022, Tuesday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

England vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

England vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Chester-le-Street is expected to range between 18 and 37 degrees Celsius.

England vs South Africa Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock/ Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa Match Prediction

Both sides will come out all guns blazing as crucial 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points will be up for grabs. The home conditions are likely to favor the English side and they are likely to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

England vs South Africa details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

