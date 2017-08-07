England vs South Africa, Who said What: World reacts as England win the series 3-1

England defeated South Africa by 177 runs to win the fourth Test.

The England cricket team continued their great run of form as they defeated South Africa in the fourth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester to win the series 3-1.

It was a dominating performance by the hosts who did not give South Africa too many chances throughout the final Test.

Chasing 380 to win, South Africa lost three quick wickets. However, they got back into the game with a century partnership between Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis.

Unfortunately for them, Moeen Ali picked up three wickets in two overs and destroyed their chances of winning the game.

Moeen, who was superb with the bat and ball throughout the series including this match was named the man of the match and the man of the series.

Morne Morkel was named South Africa's man of the series.

Here is how the players from both the teams reacted to the series:

Morne Morkel:

It was hard work. Personally, you set yourself some goals for the year. This was one of them. The important thing is to keep asking questions, you can't control other things. I've committed to bowl a fuller length. Especially over here, it's crucial. As soon as the ball goes softer, it's important to hit the fuller length consistently. Alastair's record speaks for itself, happy to do that.

Moeen Ali:

It's been a fantastic series. They played very well, they're two world class players. It was about being patient as a team. It was a great pitch to bowl. I didn't really back my defence too much so I just went out there and played a few shots. It's a good spot to bat sometimes. It's been good, it has definitely taken some pressure off me. I've done a lot of work with Saqi.

Faf du Plessis:

Just want to congratulate Joe and the England team, the well deserved winners of the series. It's been a tough time for us here. We came here for the ODIs before the CT, didn't go to plan. Had a disappointing CT, and then tried to turn it around in the Test series. The quality of the English bowling attack was superb this series. As a batting unit, we never felt like we could get on top of them. We dropped a few opportunities in the field. When you're playing against quality teams, those half-chances matter. They've got so much balance in their side with those all-rounders, it becomes a challenge against their attack. They're very, very fortunate with the all-rounders. It's a great place to tour. We love coming here. The last team which was here had a very good series and became No. 1 in the world. We couldn't match England in consistency.

Joe Root:

Really pleased with the way this series has gone. The way our guys have responded has been great stuff. That partnership between Faf and Amla did build some pressure. They're fabulous. Throughout we've had to come over different challenges. Great series. It's important to look at the conditions. When you have match-winners like we have with both bat and ball, it's a great luxury to have. It's been a fantastic team performance. That's what it takes to win a series like this.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the win:

Massive congrats to @MoeenAli on his #ManoftheSeries award very well deserved indeed ???????????????? #ENGVSA ???? — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) August 7, 2017

Beating SA by two Tests is a superb achievement, congrats to all! — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) August 7, 2017

Well done @MoeenAli ???????? excellent series . Tough luck to @OfficialCSA — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) August 7, 2017

Wonder how many bowling coaches would have picked up that piece of analysis of stuart broad from mikey holding..#genuis #legend — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 7, 2017

I'll say this, those are two very good slip catches! Yoh — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 7, 2017

Interestingly Philip they didn't play like that after Trent Bridge...... You might find that's why they won 3-1 ... #Fact https://t.co/PHZHlJgNbC — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 7, 2017

So will we now give @MoeenAli the recognition he deserves? A top all-rounder in his own right. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2017