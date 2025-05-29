England vs West Indies 2025 ODI series: Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch history and ODI records

ODI cricket will return to Edgbaston for the first time since 2021, when England host the West Indies for a match at this iconic venue. The last time this venue hosted an ODI match was on July 13, 2021, where England beat Pakistan by three wickets.
The last time England lost an ODI match in Birmingham was in 2014. India beat England by nine wickets on this ground in an ODI played on September 2, 2014.
England's unbeaten streak will be on the line when they take on the West Indies. Before the match commences, here's a glance at the pitch history of Edgbaston.
Edgbaston, Birmingham ODI records
The first-ever ODI on this ground was played on August 28, 1972. So far, the ground has hosted 64 ODI matches, where six have ended with no result and one has ended in a tie.
Here's a list of some vital stats to know from the previous 64 ODI matches played in Birmingham:
ODI matches played: 64
Won by teams batting first: 26
Won by teams batting second: 31
Tied: 1
No result: 6
Highest individual score: 171* - Glenn Turner (NZ) vs East Africa, 1975
Best bowling figures: 6/52 - Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs New Zealand, 2017
Highest team total: 408/9 - England vs New Zealand, 2015
Lowest team total: 70 - Australia vs England, 1977
Highest successful run-chase: 332/7 - England vs Pakistan, 2021
Average first innings score: 229.
Edgbaston, Birmingham Pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from Birmingham before the two captains, Harry Brook and Shai Hope, come out for the toss. Generally, the pitch is decent for batting.
Fast bowlers have received help from the conditions in the past. Back in 2017, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood bagged a six-wicket haul against New Zealand on this ground.
Edgbaston, Birmingham Last ODI match
England pulled off the highest successful run chase in Birmingham in the last ODI match hosted by this venue. The match took place on July 13, 2021, where Pakistan posted 331/9 on the board in the first innings.
In response, James Vince's century inspired England to 332/7 in 48 overs. Fast bowler Brydon Carse bagged a five-wicket haul for the home team in that clash. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: England 332/7 (James Vince 102, Haris Rauf 4/65) beat Pakistan 331/9 (Babar Azam 158, Brydon Carse 5/61) by 3 wickets.
