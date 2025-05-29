England vs West Indies 2025 ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

England will kick off a new era in their ODI cricket history when Harry Brook steps out to lead the English team in a three-match series against the West Indies. The three-match series will take place in England from May 29 to June 3.

Jos Buttler stepped down as England's ODI captain after the team's embarrassing exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy mega event. Brook has taken over the reins of the team from Buttler now.

On the other hand, the West Indies will play under the captaincy of Shai Hope and aim to make a comeback in the ODI format after failing to qualify for the recent mega events. Before the series between the two teams begins, here's a preview of what is to come.

England vs West Indies 2025 ODI series full schedule

The three-match ODI series between the two teams will begin on May 29 at Edgbaston, followed by clashes at Sophia Gardens and Kennington Oval. Here is the full schedule:

1st ODI: May 29, Thursday, 1 pm Local Time - Edgbaston, Birmingham.

2nd ODI: June 1, Sunday, 11 am Local Time - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

3rd ODI: June 3, Tuesday, 1 pm Local Time - Kennington Oval, London.

ENG vs WI 2025 ODI series match timings in IST

There is a difference of 4 hours and 30 minutes between the time zones of India and the UK right now. Hence, the first and third ODIs will begin at 5.30 pm IST in India, while the second one-dayer will have a start time of 3.30 pm IST.

ENG vs WI ODI 2025 squads

England

Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts and Tom Hartley.

West Indies

Shai Hope (c and wk), Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer.

England vs West Indies 2025 Test live streaming details

Sky Sports owns the rights to broadcast the upcoming three-match ODI series in the United Kingdom. In India, the three one-dayers will be live on FanCode, Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network. Here are the telecast and live streaming details:

UK - Sky Sports

⁠India - FanCode, Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

