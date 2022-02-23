Stats: England vs West Indies in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

West Indies and England have met five times in the Women's Cricket World Cup, with England leading West Indies 4-0 in the head-to-head. One of the matches was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

West Indies batting has been woeful against England, never managing to cross the 150-run mark. Their highest score against England in the tournament is 128/9. Their average score against England at the international event is 111.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from England vs West Indies matches at the World Cup

236/8 by England in 2009 is the highest team total.

by England in 2009 is the highest team total. 90 all out by West Indies in 2009 is the lowest team total.

by West Indies in 2009 is the lowest team total. 85 runs scored by Heather Knight of England is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Heather Knight of England is the most number of runs scored by a player. 78 by Sarah Taylor of England in 2009 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Sarah Taylor of England in 2009 is the highest individual score by a player. 4 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. All of them have been scored by England players - Sarah Taylor, Caroline Atkins, Claire Taylor and Heather Knight.

half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. All of them have been scored by England players - Sarah Taylor, Caroline Atkins, Claire Taylor and Heather Knight. 5 wickets taken by Anya Shrubsole of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Anya Shrubsole of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 4/21 by Anya Shrubsole in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player. It remains the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

by Anya Shrubsole in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player. It remains the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup. 4 dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira of West Indies is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira of West Indies is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 3 dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira in 2017 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira in 2017 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 3 catches by Barbara Daniels of England is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Barbara Daniels of England is the most number of catches taken by a player. 3 catches by Barbara Daniels in 1993 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar