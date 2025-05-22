England vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test: Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and Test records

Nottingham's Trent Bridge will host the one-off Test between England and Zimbabwe, starting on May 22. It is a four-day Test match, with the start time being 11 am Local Time (3.30 pm IST).

Zimbabwe have arrived in England to play a Test match for the first time since 2003. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has sponsored the Zimbabwean team for this tour, and it will help the England team gear up for the five-match Test series against India, starting on June 20.

Before Ben Stokes and Craig Ervine walk out in blazers for the toss, here's a look at the pitch history of Nottingham.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Test records

Nottingham has hosted 66 Test matches so far, with teams batting first winning 24 times. Teams winning the toss have won 26 times, while teams losing the toss have won 16 times.

Here are some vital numbers to know from the previous Test matches hosted by Nottingham:

Test matches played: 66

Won by teams batting first: 24

Won by teams batting second: 18

Drawn: 24

Highest individual score: 278 - Denis Compton (ENG) vs Pakistan, 1954

Best bowling figures (innings): 8/15 - Stuart Broad (ENG) vs Australia, 2015

Best bowling figures (match): 14/99 - Alec Bedser (ENG) vs Australia, 1953

Highest team total: 658/8 dec - England vs Australia, 1938

Lowest team total: 60 - Australia vs England, 2015

Highest successful run-chase: 299/5 - England vs New Zealand, 2022

Average first innings score: 324.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Pitch report

The pitch report for the Nottingham Test between England and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live before the toss. The pitch favors the batters and fast bowlers, and the average first innings score is above 300.

In 2015, Stuart Broad took an eight-wicket haul against Australia at this venue. It shows that if a bowler executes plans to perfection, he can achieve extraordinary success.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Last Test match

The last Test at Trent Bridge was played in July 2024 when England defeated the West Indies by 241 runs. England scored 416 in the first innings. In response, the West Indies scored 457. England then aggregated 425 and set a 385-run target for the visitors.

The West Indies team lost all their wickets for just 143 runs. Spinner Shoaib Bashir scalped five wickets in the second innings of the match. Here is a summary of the match:

Brief scores: England 416 (Ollie Pope 121, Alzarri Joseph 3/98) & 425 (Joe Root 122, Jayden Seales 4/97) beat West Indies 457 (Kavem Hodge 120, Chris Woakes 4/84) & 143 (Kraigg Brathwaite 47, Shoaib Bashir 5/41) by 241 runs.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

