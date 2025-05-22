England vs Zimbabwe head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ENG vs ZIM 2025 Test

The England vs Zimbabwe Test rivalry will resume after 22 years on May 22, 2025. Ben Stokes will lead the England team, while Zimbabwe will play under the captaincy of Craig Ervine.

England will kick off their preparations for the upcoming 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle with a four-day Test against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will aim to defeat a top-ranked team like England and make a statement in the Test arena.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between England and Zimbabwe before their one-off Test match.

England vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record in Tests

England lead their head-to-head record against Zimbabwe 3-0. They have never lost a Test match against the African nation. However, Zimbabwe have managed to pull off three draws against the English.

The two teams have competed in six matches so far in the longest fomat of the game. It will be interesting to see if Zimbabwe can snap their losing streak.

Matches played: 6

Won by England: 3

Won by Zimbabwe: 0

Drawn: 3.

England vs Zimbabwe Test head-to-head record in ENG

England have a 3-0 head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in their four Test matches played on English soil. In the year 2000, the two-match series ended 1-0 in favor of England, while in 2003, England won the two-match series 2-0.

The upcoming Test match will be the first time England host Zimbabwe for a one-off Test. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats between the two nations in England:

Matches played: 4

Won by England: 3

Won by Zimbabwe: 0

Drawn: 1.

Last 5 England vs Zimbabwe Test matches

All three of England's wins against Zimbabwe have come by a margin of an innings. Here's a summary of the last five Test matches played between England and Zimbabwe:

ENG (416) beat ZIM (94 & 253) by an innings and 69 runs, Jun 5-7, 2003. ENG (472) beat ZIM (147 & 233) by an innings and 92 runs, May 22-24, 2003. ENG (374 & 147) vs ZIM (285/4 dec and 25/1) - Match drawn, Jun 1-5, 2000. ENG (415) beat ZIM (83 & 123) by an innings and 209 runs, May 18-21, 2000. ENG (156 & 195/3) vs ZIM (215) - Match drawn, Dec 26-30, 1996.

