England Women Development vs Sri Lanka Women, Tour T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

ECB Development XI and Sri Lanka Women will lock horns in the warm-up T20 fixture at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, Arundel, on August 28, Monday. After the conclusion of this encounter, England Women and Sri Lanka Women will cross swords in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Grace Scrivens will lead the England Women Development squad which features a lot of players from the England Women’s U19 World Cup 2023 squad. A few players were part of The Hundred Women’s competition and it would be interesting to watch how they fare against an international side.

This solitary one-off warm-up contest will be a perfect preparatory opportunity for the Sri Lanka Women’s side as they gear up for the upcoming white-ball series. Chamari Athapaththu will be leading the 16-member squad. Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, and Nilakshi De Silva are a few players to watch out for in their squad.

England Women Development vs Sri Lanka Women, Tour T20: Match Details

Match: England Women Development vs Sri Lanka Women, Tour T20

Date and Time: August 28, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, Arundel

England Women Development vs Sri Lanka Women, Tour T20: Pitch Report

The last international game at this venue was played way back in 2012. We can expect slow bowlers to come out on top on what is expected to be a sluggish wicket. Batters need to put their best foot forward to score runs.

England Women Development vs Sri Lanka Women, Tour T20: Weather Forecast

Scattered clouds are expected to welcome both teams. However, there might be no rain interruptions and we can anticipate a full 40-over game. The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

England Women Development vs Sri Lanka Women, Tour T20: Probable XIs

England Women Development:

Eva Gray, Hannah Hardwick, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens (c), Jemima Spence, Alexa Stonehouse

Sri Lanka Women:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Hasini Perera

England Women Development vs Sri Lanka Women, Tour T20: Match Prediction

England Women's Development side features a large group from this year’s Women’s U19 World Cup. Their 12-woman squad features players with little experience and Sri Lanka Women are expected to bring their international know-how to the table. The tourists are anticipated to outshine the hosts.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win the match

England Women Development vs Sri Lanka Women, Tour T20: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A