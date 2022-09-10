England Women vs India Women T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

England Women and India Women will lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting on Saturday, September 10. Natalie Sciver and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead their respective sides in the T20I series.

England Women enter this series after losing their bronze medal encounter against New Zealand Women at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) last month. Interestingly, the games were played at England’s home grounds and the team couldn’t create much impact. They will be hoping to turn the tables on India Women in this series.

India Women, on the other hand, are coming into this three-match T20I series on the back of a CWG defeat in the grand finale to Australia. They settled for the silver medal and will aim to continue their golden run against England, especially after defeating them at the recent CWG.

Head-to-head record: England Women vs India Women in T20Is

The two sides have played a total of 25 T20I matches so far, with the England Women bagging 17 wins and Team India winning just six encounters. The remaining two contests ended without a result.

The last time these two sides met in a T20I game was in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022, when India Women came out on top by four runs.

England Women vs India Women, T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, September 10

England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I, 11.30 pm

Tuesday, September 13

England Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I, 11.00 pm

Thursday, September 15

England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I, 11.00 pm

England Women vs India Women T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the England Women vs India Women, T20I Series:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

England: Sky Sports Cricket

USA and Canada: Hotstar

England Women vs India Women T20I series 2022: Squads:

England Women

Nat Sciver (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), K.P. Navgire.

