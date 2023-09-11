England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI preview: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the three-ODI series between England Women and Sri Lanka Women will get underway on September 12. The match will be played at Country Cricket Ground in Northampton and is scheduled to start at 5pm IST.

England Women registered a crushing victory over the visitors in the first ODI, dismissing them for just 106. Mahika Gaur and Sarah Glenn led the bowling attack for England, picking up six wickets together. Lauren Filer later joined the party, taking three wickets to obliterate Sri Lanka’s brittle batting lineup.

In response, England were largely unscathed throughout their chase as Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight did the bulk of the scoring. Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten till the end to see England home by the end of the 19th over with seven wickets to spare. Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, and Kavisha Dilhari all picked up one wicket apiece from the Lankan camp.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: September 12, Tuesday, 5pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Northampton

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The deck at Country Cricket Ground traditionally supports the batting side in white-ball cricket. Batters can pile up a lot of runs once they spend enough time in the middle. Out of the four WODI matches at this venue, teams have been able to register scores between 200 and 249 on three occasions.

This goes to show that there is something in the surface for the batters to capitalize on and bowlers will have to devise a robust strategy to earn their wickets.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Report

Heavy rain is predicted on match day with chances of precipitation in excess of 90%. The temperatures are expected to hover between 17 and 10 degrees Celsius.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Predicted Xl

England Women

Probable Xl

Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones(w), Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur.

Sri Lanka Women

Probable Xl

Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction

The momentum is clearly in favor of England Women. At present, the hosts are enjoying a nine-match undefeated streak against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode app and website