England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third ODI of the three-match series between England Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on September 14 at Grace Road ground in Leicester. The match is expected to kick off at 5 PM IST.

England Women are leading the series by 1-0. After a seven wicket-win for the hosts in the first ODI, they got off to a flying start in the second match. Sri Lanka were struggling at 106/9 after 30.5 overs before the rain took center stage. The visitors were poised to get bundled out for another paltry total but the rain saved the day for them.

Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera put up fighting scores of 34 (34) and 31* (58). The rest of the batting unit looked in complete disarray as Lauren Filer, Charlotte Dean, and Alice Davidson-Richards picked up two wickets each to break the back of the Sri Lankan line-up.

With only one match to go, England Women cannot lose the series from this point onwards and would love to wrap up this fixture in fine style. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have a chance of leveling the series provided they are at the top of their game.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: September 14, Thursday, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The deck at Grace Road provides a great deal of assistance to the seam bowlers early on. Besides, with longer boundary dimensions, batters will have to be patient while scoring runs. However, once the batters spend a considerable amount of time, runs will begin to flow quite easily.

As per past records for Women’s ODI matches on this venue, teams chasing have won on more occasions (8) as opposed to teams batting first (7).

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Report

The temperatures on Thursday are expected to vary between 20C and 13C. We can expect the conditions to be slightly overcast with a 20% probability rainfall. Moreover, the humidity rate on match day will be around 72%.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Predicted Xl

England Women

Probable Xl

Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones(w), Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur

Sri Lanka Women

Probable Xl

Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction

Sri Lanka Women are yet to register their maiden victory against England Women in ODI cricket, with the hosts enjoying a 10-0 head-to-head record against the visitors. Whenever the two sides met each other, England Women have largely looked untroubled.

Hence, it is safe to conclude that England Women are the obvious favorites to win this match.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode