English players turn to simulation to outfox Kuldeep Yadav

Merl(y)in's Beard!

Forget about Australia creating hybrid wickets to mimic subcontinent tracks, or India bringing in Aniket Choudhary to replicate the angle of Mitchell Starc, England are taking match practice via simulation to new heights by employing their specialized bowling machine to accustom themselves to the variations of Kuldeep Yadav.

Mystery left arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has sent the warning bells ringing through the earlier buoyant English cricket side after his sensational five-wicket haul in the opening international of India's tour of England at Old Trafford. The spinner ripped through the much talked up English line-up, including the wickets of Eoin Morgan, Johnny Bairstow and Joe Root, the latter two for nought, in a single over.

Fondly named 'Merlyn', the bowling machine was introduced back in 2005, and is said to be capable of bowling any kind of spin delivery. England employed it back then to put their Shane Warne nightmares to a rest, although Warne did go on to pick 40 wickets in the five tests of that series. Now the English will resort to it again to deal with the headaches caused by another wrist-spinner.

Speaking of the utility of the bowling machine, English opener Jos Buttler told cricket.com.au, "One thing we can do is with Merlyn, to replicate the angle.

"It’s a very good machine to get used to that. But it was the first time some guys have faced Kuldeep and it may take one or two games, plus video.

"It's about understanding that you shouldn't get too flustered. With spin it can all happen quickly, suddenly you have faced a few balls and aren't off the mark, so it's not allowing that to affect you.

"You have to get used to the (bowling) action and once you have faced them a bit more it gets easier. You have a bit more trust and might pick up a few cues."

Kuldeep also has his captain Virat Kohli's immense trust in him. Successful series against Australia at home and in South Africa have meant that Kuldeep has become a mainstay in the Indian bowling arsenal, which is growing to be one of the best in the world in white ball cricket. Kohli said he was confident of Kuldeep being effective on any surface they will encounter on their tour of England.