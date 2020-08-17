'Enjoyed lifting 2007, 2011 WC trophies together': Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to MS Dhoni with emotional video

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has paid tribute to MS Dhoni by posting a heartfelt video on his Twitter account.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening, bringing an end to one of the most illustrious careers the game has ever seen.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to express what he felt about Dhoni's retirement and wished him luck for the second innings of his life. He wrote:

"Congratulations @msdhoni on a great career! Enjoyed lifting the 2007 and 2011 WC trophies together for our country and our many partnerships on the field. My best wishes to you for the future."

Singh also posted a video compilation of the moments he shared with Dhoni, including winning games and lifting important trophies for India.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have won many games for India

Congratulations @msdhoni on a great career! Enjoyed lifting the 2007 and 2011 WC trophies together for our country and our many partnerships on the field. My best wishes to you for the future 👍 pic.twitter.com/2g3tgTsLfn — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2020

Both MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have been vital cogs for the Indian team over the years. Singh was one of the most important players for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup as he helped the team win both titles under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

As a pair, Yuvraj and Dhoni have amassed over 3000 runs in ODIs at an average close to 52 and were the backbone of the Indian middle-order for a large part of the previous decade.

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments - The 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni had posted an emotional video on Instagram when announcing his retirement. He captioned it:

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

MS Dhoni will still lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to begin from September 19 in the UAE.