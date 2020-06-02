Enraged netizens want Yuvraj Singh to apologise for his alleged casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal 

Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh has found himself in the middle of a controversy. A video clip of his conversation with Team India opener Rohit Sharma has gone viral on the internet, in which he is alleged to have made a casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal.

The video is from April when Yuvraj Singh did an Instagram Live session with Rohit Sharma and both of them were talking about Chahal’s TikTok videos. While talking about Chahal’s TikTok obsession, Yuvraj Singh made a casteist remark and netizens are now demanding an apology.

The veteran called Chahal a 'b***gi' for making such videos and while he didn’t sound like intentionally wanting to insult the young bowler, netizens have been left enraged. On Tuesday morning, #YuvrajSinghMaafiMaango started trending on Twitter with nearly 30,000 hashtags.

Yuvraj Singh looks back

In the same live session, Yuvraj Singh also reminisced about his days in the Indian team, saying they had little distraction from social media.

"When I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team, our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously there was no social media so there were no distractions. There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India.”

Here is how twitter reacted to Yuvraj Singh’s comment

Yuvraj Singh's thinking is very poor. It has used very derogatory words. How long will Dalits have to face such mental oppression.#जय_भीम#युवराज_सिंह_शर्म_करो#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/LPaSlDsraO — Mahendra Barola (@mahendra_barola) June 2, 2020

No denying that strict action should be taken against Yuvraj for casteist slur against the Valmiki community but we must focus on the bigger issue of #CasteOfCricket or even the #CasteOfSports in India. #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो



Let's look into the #CasteOfCricket.



Thread 👇 — Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Caravan (@AmbedkarCaravan) June 2, 2020

Hey @YUVSTRONG12 , is this your upbringing to use castiest abusive word Bh***i ? And laugh at it? What if your kids also learn this?



Hey @ImRo45 , you laughed at it when Yuvi says it? Shame on you both.



Apologize now Both#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो#Apologise_Rohit — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) June 1, 2020

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो — Prerit Singh (@PreritSingh13) June 2, 2020

Chahal has been very active on social media during the lockdown and has been uploading videos with his family members on TikTok. Yuvraj Singh, meanwhile, has become controversy’s favourite child.

A month ago, the 38-year-old was attacked on social media for donating to Shahid Afridi’s foundation, after which the Pakistan cricketer made an anti-India speech in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After the speech, Yuvraj said that he regretted making the donation.

Yuvraj Singh played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India.