'Ensure no terror attacks'- BCCI responds to PCB's 'visa assurance' demand

The BCCI has retaliated to the PCB's demands for 'visa assurance' from the ICC.

The T20 World Cup in 2021 and the ODI World Cup in 2023 is set to be held in India.

BCCI vs PCB.

Following the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan's demand for a written assurance from the ICC that the Pakistan cricket team will not face any visa related issues from the Indian government for the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the ODI World Cup in 2023 set to be played in India, a BCCI official has lashed out at the PCB for meddling in the running of the government.

The BCCI official, in turn, demanded that the PCB should give a guarantee that the Pakistan government will stop terror attacks on Indian soil.

PCB's demand

“We are also looking at the fact that the ICC World Cups are to be hosted in India in 2021 and 2023 and we have already asked the ICC to give us written assurances from BCCI that we will not face any problems getting visas and clearance to play in India,” Khan said in an interview on the Youtube Channel ‘Cricket Baaz’.

Khan also added that in the past many Pakistani squads for various sports were not given clearance by the Indian government to play in India, which has prompted this demand.

BCCI's response

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the ICC rules very clearly state that there must be no governmental interference in the running of the game. This also implies that cricket boards around the world should not interfere in the functioning of governments.

"The ICC mandates that there should be no interference of governments in the administration of the game and the corollary would be that a sports board doesn't attempt to interfere with how a government functions. It's time the PCB realises that and stops acting like an agent for an individual in the ICC who is known to work against the interest of India. All I would say is that India is a wonderful country and acts in the most balanced way."

The official further added that the PCB should provide a written guarantee that there will be no hostility at the border before asking for visa assurance from the Indian board.

"Can the PCB give an assurance in writing that the Pakistan government would ensure that no illegal incursions into India takes place from the Pakistani side or that there's no violation of the cease-fire or that no act of terror takes place on Indian soil originating in Pakistan or that no repeat of Pulwama type incident takes place?" an unnamed BCCI official told IANS.

Irrelevance Of the PCB's Demands

However, this demand by Khan is irrelevant as the Indian government, in 2019, had resolved the controversial matter by agreeing to grant visas to qualifying athletes of any nationality in case a multi-national sporting event is hosted by India.