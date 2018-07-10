Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
"Wanted to field a balanced side": Morgan on Root's exclusion for 3rd T20I

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
104   //    10 Jul 2018, 20:02 IST

England & Australia Net Sessions
Eoin Morgan and Joe Root share a light moment during practice

What's the story?

In the deciding game of the Vitality T20I series between India and England that concluded on Sunday, India emerged winners, trumping the hosts by seven wickets, though England had hoarded 198 at the end of the first innings.

Captain Eoin Morgan admitted that the team were "20-30 runs short", in the post-match presentation ceremony. In the wake of the loss, questions arose on the noted omission of English batsman Joe Root from the squad for the game. Answering them, Morgan explained the reasons behind Root's omission.

The details

All-rounder Ben Stokes was available for selection again after a hamstring injury forced him out of the squad during Pakistan's tour of England earlier last month. Stokes was ruled out of the recently concluded Australian series as well. With him making a return earlier than expected, Morgan admitted that it was a tough call to leave either of him or Joe Root out of the squad as England played India in the must-win game. Considering the wider array of functionality that Stokes offered, Morgan eventually favoured him over Root.

Despite being England's captain for Test matches and one of the most successful batsmen in recent times, Joe Root's career has been wading through turbulent waters of late as he managed only nine runs from his last two outings. Morgan, however, clarified that there was no hidden agenda behind the selection of Stokes over Root and explained that it was purely based on Stokes' better ability with the ball.

He justified that he was focussed on the team's balance, and having five specialist batsmen in the squad already, Stokes was accounted for as a sixth batsman who could bowl, making the squad seem well-balanced.

Root could also bowl some useful spin if need be, however, Morgan said that his off-spin did not seem to hold tack with India who are famed for playing spinners well.

In case you didn't know...

Root eventually had to watch the game from the sidelines as India chased down a target of 199 with relative ease, with eight balls to spare as opening batsman Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten ton to secure a seven-wicket triumph.


CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20
Rohit Sharma congratulated at the end of the game

Stokes contributed 14 with the bat in England's total of 198-9 and recorded figures of 0-11 from his two overs in India's successful reply. However, he did not bowl the full quota of overs. It is believed that Morgan and co. were on the lookout for wickets, and with Stokes not producing any breakthrough, he was forced to discontinue his spell despite his fairly good economy of 5.5 in the game.

What's next?

With India sealing the T20I series 2-1, both teams will shift their focus to ODIs, with the three-match series getting underway at Trent Bridge on Thursday, July 12th. Joe Root will make a return as he has been named in the ODI squad by the English Cricket Board (ECB).

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Joe Root
