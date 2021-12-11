Epic Group All-Stars 50-over Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Kowloon Lions will square off against the Hong Kong Islanders in three one-day matches of the Epic Group All-Stars 50-over series 2021.

The 50-over series will see some of the best players from Hong Kong fight against each other to capture the prestigious title. Last season was a brilliant one, with the Kowloon Lions emerging as champions, defeating Hong Kong Islanders 2-1. They will now look to defend their title, whereas the Islanders will aim to exact revenge and lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

The 50-over series will commence with the first game on December 11th followed by two other matches next week. The third and final match will be on 19th December.

All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

Epic Group All-Stars 50-over Series 2021: Match Schedule and Timings

December 11, Saturday

1st One-Day: Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders.

December 16, Thursday

2nd One Day: Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders.

December 19, Sunday

3rd One-Day: Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders.

All matches are scheduled to be played at 7:00 AM IST.

Epic Group All-Stars 50-over Series 2021: Live Streaming Details

The Epic Group All-Stars 50-over series 2021 will stream live on the Fancode app and website.

Epic Group All-Stars 50-over Series 2021: Squads

Kowloon Lions

Jayden Botfield, Devang Bulsara, Simandeep Singh, Waqas Khan, Zakir Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Nizakat Khan, Ninad Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali, Aftab Hussain, Ayush Shukla, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohsin Khan.

Hong Kong Islanders

Also Read Article Continues below

Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, M Coetzee, Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Niaz Ali, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Ayaz, C Carter, Jamie Atkinson, Ali Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal, Bilal Akhtar, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Sheryar Khan.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Bhargav