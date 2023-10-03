European Cricket Championship, 2023 Group D: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

European Cricket Championship moves to Group D on October 5, Thursday at Cartama Oval, Cartama Spain.

A total of five teams are participating in the group; namely Ireland XI, Austria, Hungary, Finland, and Turkiye. Each team will play the other four teams once in a round-robin form.

The grand finale is scheduled to take place on October 8, Sunday with the top two teams making it to the big game.

Winners of all six groups will make it to the Championship Week, starting on October 16, Monday. Defending champions Netherlands XI have automatically qualified for the championship week.

After defeating France in the Group A final, Spain was deemed the winner. In the Group B final, Jersey thumped Belgium by eight wickets.

The European Cricket Championship offers both young and upcoming players to demonstrate their cricketing abilities while providing a chance for seasoned cricketers to reaffirm their prowess.

With the tournament’s ongoing growth and improvement, it promises excitement to witness which team comes out on top this season. With a total of 31 teams participating in this marquee event this year, the competition is going to be exciting and fierce.

In the inaugural season in 2021, only 15 teams participated in the event. However, in the second season in 2022, a total of 21 teams made it to the campaign.

European Cricket Championship, 2023 Group D: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 5, Ireland XI vs Austria, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - October 5, Hungary vs Finland, 5:30 PM

Match 3 - October 5, Turkiye vs Ireland XI, 7:30 PM

Match 4 - October 5, Finland vs Austria, 10:00 PM

Match 5 - October 6, Hungary vs Turkiye, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - October 6, Turkiye vs Austria, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - October 6, Ireland XI vs Hungary, 5:30 PM

Match 8 - October 6, Finland vs Turkiye, 7:30 PM

Match 9 - October 6, Hungary vs Austria, 10:00 PM

Match 10 - October 7, Ireland XI vs Finland, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - October 7, 3:00 PM

Qualifier 1 - October 7, 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - October 7, 8:30 PM

Final - October 8, 12:00 AM

European Cricket Championship, 2023 Group D: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The European Cricket Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the competition will be available on any TV channel in India.

European Cricket Championship, 2023 Group D: Full Squads

Ireland XI

Adam Kennedy, Cameron Melly, Carson McCullough, Gavin Hoey, Jared Wilson, John McNally, Liam Doherty, Mike Frost, Olly Riley, Sam Harbinson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Tim Tector

Austria

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ahsan Yousuf, Aman Ahmadzai, Aqib Iqbal, Arsalan Arif, Baseer Khan, Imran Asif, Ishak Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Karanbir Singh, Ranjit Singh, Sahel Zadran, Zeshan Arif

Hungary

Abbas Ghani, Abhitesh Prashar, Adam Gall, Ali Farasat, Ashrith Darapureddy, Danyal Akbar, Kamran Wahid, Leus du Plooy, Maaz Bhaiji, Mark Des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Sheikh Rasik, Vinoth Ravindran, Ximus du Plooy

Finland

Akhil Arjunan, Amjad Sher, Aravind Mohan, Atif Rasheed, Faheem Nellancheri, Hariharan Dandapani, Jordan O'Brien, Junaid Khan, Matthew Jenkinson, Nathan Collins, Nicholas Salonen, Parveen Kumar, Raaz Mohammad, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ziaur Rehman

Turkiye

Ali Turkmen, Batuhan Sahin, Cihan Altun, Gokhan Alta, Ishak Elec, Kursat Canbaz, Mecit Ozturk, Mohammad Ilyas Ataullah, Muhammed Turkmen, Muhammet Bicer, Murat Ipek, Murat Yilmaz, Romeo Nath